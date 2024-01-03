The Larian Studios title does not stop receiving awards. This time it becomes the Game of the Year again

During this time of year some of the most important awards in the world of video games always arrive. During the month of December, The Game Awards gala was held and now the winners of the Steam Awards have been announced. As you are reading and to no one's surprise, Baldur's Gate III has once again been awarded as the best game of the yearsomething that indicates the impressive work that the Larian Studios team has done.

Of course, this title has not been the only one awarded, but as we say, it has won the most important prize once again. Yes, at The Game Awards GOTY has also been crowned, so Baldur's Gate III It is sweeping all the awards ceremonies. Other titles that have also won awards have been Hogwarts Legacy for best Steam Deck game, Starfield for best innovative game or Atomic Heart for best visual game, among others.

This was Baldur's Gate III's competition for Game of the Year

This year has been really impressive in terms of games, there have been many good games but there have undoubtedly also been some that have not been what the public expected. Thus becoming the worst-rated games of 2023. On the official Steam website you can see all the winners, so if you want to take a look, don't hesitate to stop by. The main contenders for Game of the Year were the following:

Baldur’s Gate III – GanadorHogwarts LegacyResident Evil 4Lethal CompanyEA Sports FC 24

As you can see, the competition was not easy at all. However, This 2023 has been the year of Baldur's Gate III, a year where Larian's game has managed to reap great and countless awards. Even we in our first edition of the Alfa Beta Awards have given it the award for best single-player game, this title is making millions of people fall in love with it and it is all the result of the impressive development work they have done.

There is still a long way to go, but surely in future galas or events you will still hear about Baldur's Gate III. If you are looking for a turn-based combat game that offers an impressive and long story, Baldur's Gate III is your delivery, don't think twice and enter the magical world it offers.

