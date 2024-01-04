Baldur's Gate 3 was one of the big surprises of 2023, as it captivated players who are not fans of the franchise. At its launch, it attracted attention for its robust systems that allow you to establish emotional bonds and romances with the characters of the adventure. Of course, users better be careful and avoid recording those sequencesAt least for the moment.

Before launch, Running Studios He announced that the RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons would have a very sophisticated system of relationships and romances. To demonstrate the flexibility of this section, he showed a scene in which a love affair with Halsin is observed in her bear form.

However, recording the “suggestive” scenes of the role-playing video game could have serious consequences for gamers. Xbox. The studio is aware of the situation and is already working on a solution.

Larian Studios plans to fix unfair Baldur's Gate 3 player bans

Recently, a player announced that he recorded 3 clips of Baldur's Gate 3 with the Xbox's built-in feature. Because videos and screenshots are automatically uploaded to servers, his account received 3 suspensions.

Because of this, the user is banned from more than a year. This means that you will be unable to play any titles with online features until 2025. “Don't record clips unless you want to get your account banned,” she wrote on reddit.

Luckily, Larian Studios is aware of what is happening and is already working on a solution. This is how he made it known Michael Dousethe studio's publishing director, who acknowledged that the unfair bans on Baldur's Gate 3 are annoying and promised that they are already in talks with Microsoft.

“We have seen reports that some players were banned or had issues on Xbox when uploading screenshots/videos of their “gameplay content.” We are in talks with Microsoft and we investigate it. It’s annoying and uncool,” Michael Douse commented on his personal social media account.

Meanwhile, the studio's publishing director recalled that players can deactivate suggestive content in Baldur's Gate 3 options.

Baldur's Gate 3 devs working to fix unfair bans on Xbox

But tell us, did you receive an unjustified ban? Let us read you in the comments.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available for Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5. Visit this page to read more news related to it.

