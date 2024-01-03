The Steam community crowned the game of the year 2023: to the surprise of very few, it is Baldur’s Gate 3. After a collective vote that lasted about two weeks, the players decreed that the role-playing video game by Larian Studios is the best of the year we have just left behind.

Below is the complete list of winners Premium on Steam.

Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3

VR Game of the Year: Labyrinthine

Act of love: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Game on Steam Deck: Hogwarts Legacy

Best graphic style: Atomic Heart

More innovative gameplay: Starfield

Best game where you suck: Sifu

Best soundtrack: The Last of Us Parte I

Best deep story game: Baldur’s Gate 3

Well deserved relaxation: Dave the Diver

