Suara.com – The badminton sport now has 12 important tournaments remaining in the Olympic qualification period (Race to Paris) which runs until April 28 this year.

Quoted by Antara from the official Olympic statement, Tuesday, this year's opening tournament is the Malaysia Open which will be held on January 9-14.

Last year, Indonesian men's doubles Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto emerged as champions of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

Furthermore, the following week, namely January 16-21, the BWF Super 750 India Open tournament will take place which will be held in New Delhi.

Two Indonesian men's singles athletes, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie, and Fajar/Rian finished this tournament as semifinalists in the 2023 edition.

Moving on to the next week, the only BWF Super 500 tournament will be held at Istora Senayan through the Indonesia Masters. This event will be held on January 23-28 and it is certain that the host representatives will be ready to compete in front of their supporters.

In last year's edition, Jonatan Christie won the title after defeating his compatriot, Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. Apart from that, men's doubles Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin also won the 2023 Indonesia Masters title.

The calendar for the beginning of the year is still very busy, with two BWF Super 300 tournaments in a row. First are the Thailand Masters (January 30-February 4), and the German Open (February 27-March 3).

At the Thailand Masters 2023, Leo/Daniel won the title again, while at the German Open 2023, Indonesia went home without bringing any medals.

On March 5-10, the French Open is ready to roll out in the city hosting the 2024 Olympics. Last year, Jonatan Christie won the championship title as well as his first Super 750 title. Meanwhile, men's doubles Bagas Maulana/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri were runners-up at the 2023 French Open.

The second week of March is filled with two tournaments at once, with the Orleans Masters (BWF Super 300) in Orleans and the All England Open (BWF Super 1000) in Birmingham.

Last year, two Indonesian men's doubles pairs Fajar/Rian and Hendra Setiawan/Mohammad Ahsan fought for the title in the final round, which was ultimately locked by Fajar/Rian.

Furthermore, in the week of March 19-24, two tournaments will be held at once, namely the Swiss Open (BWF Super 300) in Basel, and the Ruichang China Masters (BWF Super 100) in Ruichang.

Then on March 26-31, there will be the Madrid Spain Masters (BWF Super 300) which will be held in Madrid, Spain. In last year's edition, women's singles Gregoria Mariska Tunjung came out as champion.

The final tournament to collect qualifying points is the Asian Badminton Championship which will be held on April 9-14. Anthony Ginting secured the championship title in last year's edition.