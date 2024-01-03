Since Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were captured for the first time, in February 2023, everything around them revolves around speculationbecause, although there came a time when they allowed themselves to be photographed together, they never spoke openly about their relationship, therefore, it is not very clear when they started dating and if they ever separated, well It seems that they gathered for the New Year celebrations; International sources suggest that it was a friendly meeting.

In just under a year, “Kenny” and the “Bad Rabbit” became one of Hollywood's spoiled couplesbecause no one would have ever imagined that the model and the musician would begin a love relationship, to such a degree that, There was a time when it was believed that it was Kendall's mother, Kris Jenner, who had encouraged the affair, so that their careers would give something to talk about.

But those versions were soon relegated, as the couple, who at first was very discreet, began to be seen publicly, on dates with friends, concerts and at relevant events.

Nonetheless, Neither Benito nor Kendall dared to talk about the love that united them. and the few references that we knew about their relationship were immortalized in “Seda”, the composition that the Puerto Rican dedicated to the model in his most recent album, in which he suggests that he became intimate with the member of the Kardashian family at home. from one of his sisters.

And although the relationship seemed to be going “from strength to strength”, in mid-December it was announced that the couple had already separated.news that had already been heard since the previous month, since the last time they were captured was at the beginning of November, when “TMZ“He caught them having breakfast together in a restaurant.

After these images, the next thing that was known or, rather, caught attention, was a publication by Kenny, as he shared a message on his Instagram that made his followers think that his story with Bad Bunny had come to an end.

The text said:

“What is meant for me will simply find me.”

But now, “TMZ” publishes a story in which he says that, sources close to the couple claim that they spent the New Year together, on a trip they undertook with a group of friends to the Caribbean island of BarbadosWell, even though they decided to end their relationship, They have many friends in common that keep them meeting at social gatherings; including Justin and Hailey Bieber that, in fact, they were with the first people who were captured last February.

According to the media, It was through a story by photographer Renell Medrano, who traveled with Jenner and company to Bridgetownthey confirmed the presence of the Puerto Rican, because while she was recording the fireworks with which they welcomed 2024the voice of the Bad Rabbit is heard behind, expressing his good wishes to his friends: “Happy New Year,” he is heard saying.

Despite this meeting, The publication denies that it is a romantic reconciliationHowever, the fact that they spent the evening together suggests that they were on good terms and, there are those who think that it is a good sign for a future second chance between the two.

