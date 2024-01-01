In just 10 seconds of the first film, all the ingredients of the Back to the Future trilogy are already shown, and few realized it.

If you saw the first Back to the Future movie, released in 1985, you will remember many of its iconic scenes, and one of them is when Doc hangs himself on the handles of the clock tower to make it easier for Marty McFly can return at the time that corresponded to him.

You may not remember too much, but the first seconds of the first film, where Marty McFly's garage full of clocks appears, practically tells us the end of the film without having to see the rest.

And it is that Return to the future begins with a credits sequence that runs through several clocks, as well as a television report about stolen plutonium.

Many viewers initially noticed that one of these clocks shows the final scene in which a man appears hanging from the handles of the clock, an image that is traced to Doc's position at the end of the film.

Furthermore, the numerous clocks make it clear to us that this is a film that has to do with time, specifically with travel.

On the other hand, the television report about the stolen plutonium is the key to time travel, so Doc's Delorean can work.

Continuing with this scene, it ends up showing us both McFly's scooter and guitar, two essential elements that will mature with the following films.

In this way, the first scene of Back to the Future already puts on the table absolutely all the ingredients that we see in the trilogy and that very few realized when they saw it for the first time.