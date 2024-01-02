Marvel's latest signing could be essential for Thunderbolts

Ayo Edebiri, known for her starring role in “The Bear,” joins Marvel Studios’ growing cast for the upcoming Phase 5 film, “Thunderbolts.” Her career, which has already led her to lend her voice to April O'Neil in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”, now delves into the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

A rising star

Edebiri, captivating both on screen and in the voice booth, has kept the details of his character in “Thunderbolts” under wraps. However, his enthusiasm for this new challenge is palpable. “I love being a sponge. I want to learn as much as possible,” she shared with Backstage Magazine. Her philosophy of diving into the unknown promises an exceptional performance in the highly anticipated film.

Sources close to the production, such as insider Can We Get Some Toast, suggest that Edebiri will play Erin, assistant to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Although there are several Erins in the comics, none exactly match this description, leading to speculation that this character has been created specifically for the film. Erin is described as “exceptional at her job, surprising even Valentina with her efficiency.”

A new character, key to the balance of power?

The mysterious role of Written like Erin in “Thunderbolts” opens up a range of narrative possibilities. She although she is a character nuevohis closeness to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine suggests a significant role in the plot. Erin could be the balancing piece the power play within the team, bringing a fresh perspective to the dynamics already established by the well-known characters. This approach of introducing original characters is a strategy that Marvel has used successfully in the past, enriching its cinematic universe with new stories and connections.

Comparing the group with other Marvel ensembles, such as “The Avengers” or “Guardians of the Galaxy”, the choice of a character like Erin stands out, who can offer an interesting contrast. While previous teams focused on heroes and anti-heroes with superhuman abilities, Erin, with her administrative and strategic role, could bring a more human and relatable dimension. This strategy of diversification in characters reflects the constant evolution of the MCU in its narrative and character development.

A team of antiheroes

The “Thunderbolts” team includes notable figures such as Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). Fontaine's Valentina Allegra will not only rally the team, but she could also play a key role in the creation of Sentry.

The most recent addition to the MCU is Sentry, played by Steven Yeun, a close friend of Kirkman, creator of “The Walking Dead” and “Invincible.” Kirkman revealed that Yeun has already had him costume test for the character, joking about the parallels between the colors of Sentry and Invincible's suits.

The vision for Thunderbolts

The film is directed by Jake Schreier, known for “Robot and Frank” and “Dave.” The script is written by Eric Pearson, who already demonstrated his ability in “Black Widow.” This combination promises a film with a unique blend of action and narrative depth.

The Hollywood strike has had an impact on Marvel's release schedule, delaying the release from December 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025. This postponement, although frustrating for fans, increases anticipation for what promises to be a milestone in Phase 5 of the MCU.

A promising future for Thunderbolts

The addition of Ayo Edebiri and the reveal of her character as Erin adds a new level of intrigue to “Thunderbolts.” With a stellar cast, visionary direction and a script that promises strong emotions, the film is emerging as a key piece in the evolution of the MCU. Fans, while having to wait a little longer, will surely find the wait worth it.