Ayla is in shock since she discovered on Resul's cell phone that Akif pushed a man from the top of a building, causing him to die.

The woman begins to connect the dots and begins to suspect that perhaps this man is the father of the Erens. Without thinking twice, Berk's mother shows up at Sengül's house to get information from her, although before she apologizes to her for everything that happened between them.

Ayla asks Orhan's wife how the Eren parents died and she tells her that Hatice, the mother, died in a car accident and Veli, the father, fell from a construction site.

Quickly, Berk's mother realizes that… that man is the father of the Erens and that Akif was the person who killed him!

What will he do now that he knows the whole truth? Will he go to the police to have him arrested? Will he tell the Erens everything?

