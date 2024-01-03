Ayla has in her possession the video that proves that Akif caused the death of the Erens' father and is willing to show it to the young people at the opening party of Sengül's new business. She wants to take advantage of the opportunity to expose him!

Berk's mother feels very angry towards him, since she is convinced that he also killed Resul to prevent his big secret from coming to light. She does not intend to allow all of his crimes to go unpunished!

Ayla enters the premises very sure of what she is going to do and, with seriousness and some nervousness, tells the Erens that she has come to tell them a very important thing.

At that moment, Akif enters the restaurant and asks her again not to do it, but she cannot keep that secret any longer: “There is something important that you should know.” Will it finally be discovered that Akif caused the death of Akif's father? the Eren? Or will the businessman manage to get rid of this?

