We already knew that AYANEO was preparing a new form factor for its upcoming consoles. There were going to be two models, both with Nintendo DS look, but only one of them with a secondary screen, since the other model would integrate a miniature QWERTY keyboard. Both versions are now ready to land on Indiegogo, so the manufacturer has shared all the specifications.

Downsizing a little more

Having a design like this with a folding screen allows you to enjoy several advantages. On the one hand, at the hour it can be much more comfortable, since we focus our gaze on a slightly higher area and keep control in our hands. This will avoid bad posture and, ultimately, will make playing for several hours more comfortable.

On the other hand, it also allows you to squeeze the most out of the inches (7 in this case) and at the same time reduce the dimensions of the device. And this is something that is appreciated, since the Steam Deck format ends up being too large when you exceed certain inches. With the style of these AYANEO Flip KB y AYANEO Flip DSit will be much easier to carry them in a backpack.

Full specifications

As always happens with the brand's products, these models come with all kinds of specifications that you practically don't have to worry about when playing games. But the main novelty would come with a version not yet announced, which will have the new Ryzen 7 8840U processor from AMD, which will practically offer the same performance as the 7840U, but with the exception of including an improved processor for artificial intelligence (it will continue to maintain the Zen 4 architecture and the RDNA 3 GPU).

The list of features is as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor (model with 8840U later) 7-inch Full HD IPS screen with 120 Hz refresh rate Hinge system with locking at 120, 150 and 180 degrees Secondary 3.5-inch touch screen / Backlit QWERTY keyboard Lower handles replaceable Integrated optical trackpad OcuLink USB4 Type-C interface SSD memory slot M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 Hall joysticks with RGB lighting

How much do the new models cost?

The philosophy of offering details at a trickle continues to be a hallmark of the brand, so don't expect to find anything related to the price for now. Most likely, the models will start at around 1,000 euros, although as always, the first sales offers on Indiegogo could lower the price to 700 euros or more depending on the model.

The first units are expected to be delivered at the end of January, so there is not much left to see them in operation.

Fuente: AYANEO