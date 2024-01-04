At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray of The Art of Killing, the black comedy starring Uma Thurman.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic Blu-Ray edition of The Art of Killing (2023)a black comedy where we will not only see Uma Thurman star in a film again, but she is accompanied by her daughter Maya Hawke and Samuel L. Jackson, who have not shared the screen since Pulp Fiction (1994).

Frame The Art of Killing

The art of killing is a satire of the art world and art galleries, it is directed by Nicol Paone (Friendsgiving) and written by Jonathan Jacobson (Elevators), told in front of the cameras by a cast led by Uma Thurman (Red, White and Blue Blood). , Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike's Last Dance), Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Debi Mazar (Entourage: Entourage) and Matthew Maher (Captain Marvel), among others.

The film is now on sale in stores on Blu-Ray and DVD, in addition to being available for rental and digital sale. The film, a North American independent film production, is distributed in physical format by Divisa Home Video in our country.

Synopsis:

Patrice (Uma Thurman) is the owner of a financially struggling art gallery who will be forced to launder money for Gordon (Samuel L. Jackson). The cover will consist of selling works of art made by Reggie (Joe Manganiello), a hitman. The mystery surrounding the unknown artist and the high sale price of his paintings will arouse the interest of the artistic community, forcing them to carry out one last criminal commission if Patrice and Reggie want to escape the media whirlwind they have entered.

The film has a duration of 98 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 16 years of age, being shown in its Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray analysis is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven't had the opportunity to see the film yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Technical data:

PAL 2.Screen format: 2.39: 1Edited in high resolution 1080p and in 16:9 format.AUDIO: English (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1), English (DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0), Spanish (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1), Spanish (DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0) SUBTITLES: Spanish Rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Duration: 98 minutes. Original title: The Kill Room

Extra content:

Trailer:

Transtaled to spanish.

Gallery:

Collection of promotional posters and stills from the film.

El Arte de Matar (The Kill Room) (Blu-ray)

Product : El Arte de Matar (The Kill Room) (Blu-ray)

URL : Amazon

Precio : 17,84 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : Patrice (Uma Thurman) is a financially strapped art gallery owner who is forced to launder money for Gordon (Samuel L. Jackson) and a local crime boss named Andrei. To do this, she sells works of art made by Reggie (Joe Manganiello), a hitman, whose fame as an artist she is responsible for creating herself. As intrigue in the art community grows about this mysterious artist, Reggie wants to leave his life of crime, so she strikes a deal with Gordon: she must perform one last murder for him.

Edu16k

3.5 3.50 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)

Edu16k

“Eduardo Quintana: Lawyer who discovered too late that he had taken the wrong career path, he dedicates himself to devouring all types of cinema, from cult films to those so terrible that they manage to turn around (like the recent “Sharknado”). He cannot conceive of a day without having seen at least one movie or episode of a TV series, next to a hookah. He loves video games and comics, and any book that falls into his hands will inevitably be read. Fan of the blockbusters, “Game of Thrones”, “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “The Simpsons”, etc.