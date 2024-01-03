Aspi, Tomasi: “Extend the duration of concessions”

Autostrade per l'Italia, the main Italian motorway management company, is preparing to face new challenges in 2024, mainly linked to the new economic and financial plan. In an interview with La Stampa, CEO Roberto Tomasi discussed the company's future prospects and recent developments. 2023 was a year of re-editing the executive projects for the modernization and strengthening of the motorway network, with particular attention to redevelopment projects such as Al Barberino-Calenzano and Al Milano-Lodi. Tomasi highlighted the collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, underlining a very collaborative relationship. Regarding the workforce, Tomasi reported a phase of strengthening and growth, with Tecne having reached the objective of 1000 employees and Amplia which, with a turnover of 600 million euros, is positioned among the first in the sector.



Tomasi underlined the role of technology and sustainability for Autostrade per l'Italia. He mentioned the Mercurysta project and the implementation of “smart roads” in Florence and Bologna, with tests of self-driving cars. Furthermore, 100 service areas equipped with Free To On safety, Tomasi highlighted that all bridges and tunnels now have a “digital twin”, allowing for optimal management of the heritage, unique at a European level. He also anticipated the launch of Navigard, Aspi's integrated platform, dedicated to advanced technologies for road safety. As for sustainability, Autostrade per l'Italia recently presented, together with other partners, a document that sets out the vision of sustainable mobility.

Tomasi spoke about the challenges that await in 2024, mainly the expiry of the five-year regulatory period and the need to renew the economic and financial plan to support investments expected to exceed 21 billion in 50 years. He emphasized the importance of starting projects significant infrastructure, ensuring the profitability and sustainability of the company without burdening the state budget. Regarding motorway traffic, Tomasi reported positive data, with overall growth of 1.6% compared to 2019. He specifically noted an increase of 3.6% in trucking and 1.3% in car traffic. Finally, Tomasi addressed the issue of dividend distribution, explaining that 75% of profits will be allocated to shareholders, aligning with common practices of similar large companies at European level. He highlighted the need for a redefinition of the economic and financial plan, looking for ways to spread investments over a wider period, going beyond the concession period. He also underlined the possibility of extending the duration of concessions, balancing investments over different concession periods to ensure a balance with tariff adjustments.

Finally, the issue of procurement and transparency in the sector: Tomasi underlines the importance of systems based on clear rules, effective controls and precise attributions of responsibility. He highlighted that Aspi has built its investment strategy following the OECD guidelines, recognized as best practices at an international level.

Subscribe to the newsletter