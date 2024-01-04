Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission is confident that the panel of judges at the Jakarta Corruption Crime Court or Tipikor will find former official of the Directorate General of Taxes at the Ministry of Finance Rafael Alun Trisambodo guilty in the case of alleged corruption and money laundering (TPPU).

“Based on the legal facts resulting from the trial, we are very confident that the defendant (Rafael Alun) will be found guilty,” said Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, when confirmed in Jakarta, Thursday (4/1/2024).

Ali said that the Corruption Eradication Commission fully entrusts the decision to the panel of judges.

“However, of course we do not want to get ahead of the panel of judges. We believe all the facts of the trial will be accommodated in their considerations,” he said.

Previously at a duplicate trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court, Tuesday (2/1) Rafael Alun Trisambodo, through his legal advisor, asked the panel of judges to acquit him of all charges in the alleged gratification and TPPU case.

“Release the defendant Rafael Alun Trisambodo from all charges because the trial a quo should apply the principle of una via principle because all the actions of the defendant Rafael Alun Trisambodo have been administratively tested,” said Rafael's legal team, Junaedi Saibih during the trial to read the duplicates at the Central Jakarta Corruption Court, last Tuesday.

Rafael's attorney argued that the criminal charges against Rafael's assets were baseless because the assets in question had been included in tax amnesty and were included in the protection of Law Number 11 of 2016 concerning Tax Amnesty (UU Tax Amnesty).

Rafael believes that the Corruption Eradication Committee Prosecutor used data and information originating from the Tax Amnesty Statement Letter and Attachment in the process of investigating and investigating the case in question.

In fact, said the attorney, data and information sourced from statements and attachments administered by the Ministry of Finance or other parties related to the Tax Amnesty Law cannot be used as the basis for investigations, investigations or criminal prosecution.

“In accordance with Article 20 of the Tax Amnesty Law, it is appropriate for the public prosecutor's argument to be set aside and rejected,” he said.

Apart from that, the attorney argued that Rafael's receipt of money from taxpayers through PT ARME, PT Cubes Consulting, PT Cahaya Kalbar, and PT Krisna Bali International Cargo was not legally and convincingly proven.

Then, the purchase of a number of assets in the form of land, buildings and vehicles as a form of Rafel's money laundering, was also called baseless by the attorney.

Therefore, Rafael's attorney asked the panel of judges to declare that his client had not been legally and convincingly proven to have committed the criminal act as charged. Also requested is the restoration of the defendant's good name and rights as well as the return of a series of assets.

“Release the defendant Rafael Alun Trisambodo from detention. Return all assets belonging to the defendant Rafael Alun Trisambodo and/or Ernie Meike Torondek (Rafael's wife) which are currently in confiscation status. Return all assets in the form of inheritance in the name of the heir of Irene Suheriani Soeparman (Rafael's mother) who “It's in confiscation status,” said the copy read by Rafael's attorney.

Previously, Monday (11/12), Rafael Alun Trisambodo was sentenced to 14 years in prison and a fine of IDR 1 billion, a subsidiary of six months' substitute imprisonment. He was also required to pay compensation amounting to IDR 18.9 billion subsidiary to three years in prison. (Between)