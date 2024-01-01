Suara.com – Arya Khan denied that his marriage to singer Pinkan Mambo was just a gimmick or fake.

Just married on December 24 2023, Arya Khan admitted that he and Pinkan Mambo loved each other.

Portrait of Pinkan Mambo Selling Cassava (tiktok/@aryankhanone)

“We love each other, sincerely, there is no setting, this is just to elevate each other, seek each other's benefits,” said Arya Khan in a video uploaded by the Intense Investigation account on YouTube on Monday (1/1/2024).

The journey of their love story also just happened without any intention of seeking sensation.

“It was a coincidence that we first met on an application, we did a duet challenge. It was natural, real,” he continued.

Pinkan Mambo also confirmed what her husband said.

“We are not making it up,” said Pinkan Mambo.

On the other hand, this relatively sudden marriage apparently has not been approved by the child, Michelle Ashley.

The 17 year old girl felt that her mother's marriage to Arya Khan was too fast.

“I actually don't agree because at first they were close. They became close recently, right, and my mother didn't tell me either,” said Michelle Ashley on another occasion.

According to Pinkan Mambo, his son did not approve of his relationship with Arya Khan because he was embarrassed by his father's job.

“It's like he's just looking for an excuse. Maybe he doesn't accept that his mother married a cassava seller,” argued Pinkan Mambo.