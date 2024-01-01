The latest Marvel Studios and DC Comics films of 2023 have not had the expected success. But Aquaman 2 has better numbers than The Marvels.

The movie Aquaman 2 will not be remembered as a great box office success, but at least it has grossed more than The Marvels and it is all thanks to the international box office, since it seems that it is being liked more outside of the United States.

In its second weekend of release, Aquaman 2 has fallen to No. 2, grossing $19.5 million over three days, and a total of $26 million through the New Year. Leaving Wonka as number one and the big winner of Christmas, since for now she has earned more than 387 million worldwide.

For Marvel Studios and DC Comics the year has ended badly.

Aquaman 2 has so far raised more than $258 million, of which $84 million has been in the United States, although the forecast is that the figure will increase in the coming weeks, perhaps even reaching $300 million. So it will probably be the best DC Comics movie of 2023, as it will surpass The Flash's 270 million.

DC Comics

While The Marvels left the figure at 205 million and curiously only got 84 million in the USA. Let's hope that at Marvel Studios they have learned their lesson and know how to recover the shine they have lost lately.

Marvel Studios

In 2024 things will change a lot.

For starters, DC Comics will only release Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 hit that is a stand-alone story. While Marvel Studios will storm theaters with Deadpool 3, a highly anticipated installment that will reunite Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). So success is assured.

So Aquaman 2 has not achieved the super success of the first installment of 2018, but at least it cannot be considered the great failure of 2023. Which one do you think should hold that title? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.