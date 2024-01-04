HBODC Comics Movies Cinemascomics.com

The premiere of Aquaman 2 on HBO Max has DC Comics fans waiting with eagerness and desire. But when will it hit the platform? What is known right now?

Many people are wondering when Aquaman 2 will arrive on HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery has implemented a change in its movie release strategy, leaving behind the model of simultaneous releases in theaters and streaming. Now, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to hit its streaming catalog between 67 and 90 days after its theatrical release on December 22.

If the distributor follows its current plan, we will have available Aquaman 2 en HBO Max as soon as February 27th. Which matches the release window of other films from the old DC Extended Universe like Shazam 2: The Fury of the Gods and The Flash. However, it's also possible that the wait time could extend into April, following Blue Beetle's 90-day window.

The King of Atlantis sequel meant the end of the old DCEU

Despite its recent theatrical release, the film has had a moderate performance at the box office compared to its predecessor. Although it is still in theaters, it has not yet reached $100 million in the United States or $300 million worldwide. This performance contrasts with the more than $1 billion gross of the first Aquaman film. This change suggests a possible decline in the box office success of comic book movies. And you could also allow Aquaman 2 on HBO Max arrives early.

Aquaman 2 is expected in HBO Max It arrives in approximately two months, although it could take a little longer. The film is still in theaters and its performance on the streaming platform will be an interesting revelation in the current landscape of film releases.

