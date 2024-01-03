Riding the Aprilia Tuareg, Jacopo Cerutti achieved success in the first stage of the Africa Eco Race 2024, in Morocco. A return in style, therefore, that of the Noale company in competitions in the African desert, considering that its own Aprilia is still the last Italian manufacturer to have won a stage of the Dakarin 2012. A success achieved by Aprilia Racing, which together with GCorse launched the ambitious “Back to Africa” project less than a year ago, aimed at bringing the brand back to the great African rally raids and which has now given its first , important, fruits.

The first stage, 598 km long, saw the riders engaged in 174 km of special tests, at the end of which Jacopo Cerutti managed to distance himself by almost 2' from his two most accredited rivals, Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarres, both on Yamaha. In his very first racing experience in the desert, Francesco Montanari, on the other Aprilia Tuareg, ended the first day of racing in eleventh position, just over 15' behind his more experienced teammate.

Today the Africa Eco Race 2024 will face the second stage, from Boudnib to Mhamid, for a total of 425 km of which 383 are special stages.

This is Jacopo Cerutti's comment: “It's very nice to start this adventure in front of everyone: as I said the day before, I hoped to be able to excel in some stages, and doing so immediately gives us a great boost in view of the next few days of competition. It was a stage without major pitfalls, with slow sections alternating with faster ones and with fairly flat terrain, but quite complicated from a navigation point of view. Many riders made some mistakes, I probably made a little less and that helped me. I immediately felt at ease with the bike, it allowed me to immediately set a good pace and so in the end this beautiful victory arrived. Having brought Aprilia back to success in the African desert makes me proud and I enjoy the moment, but my mind is already on tomorrow's stage!”.