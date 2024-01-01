This end of the month is Christmas and that means you'll need to send out plenty of Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's greetings, although we understand you may not feel like creating them yourself. Many Happy New Years and many messages, don't be lazy.

Personalizing a Christmas card can be too much work if you don't handle it well. with specialized programs. Luckily for you (and for us) there are websites and apps to congratulate Christmas easily and quickly, without much effort. You just have to take care of the message and to get the Happy one right.

In all these apps and websites to create Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's greetings, you will find some predetermined templates to insert your photos and text, which is a good way to congratulate the New Year on WhatsApp, the favorite application of congratulations.

In this collection of applications and websites we have chosen the easiest to use, with its download links to both Android and iOS (in case it is an application). So there is no failure. Read the description and choose the one that best suits your needs:

Apps and websites to create personalized New Year's Eve and New Year's Eve greetings

Getty

Happy New Year 2024 GIFs

It is a very simple application to use, you just have to choose an animated gif from among those included, add a personalized message (it's worth it) and you're ready to share via email, different messaging programs, and social networks. .. or to download to your phone.

On iPhone it does not exist as such, so we have chosen an application that has practically the same functions, it is called Happy New Year 2022 Greetings. Android link and iOS link.

Happy New Year 2024

For those who want a more traditional postcard, this application has specific New Year's Christmas and is available in several languages: French, Italian, Spanish, German, English and Russian.

It also has a section of wishes for next year. On Apple devices we have chosen a similar application called Happy New Year Wishes 2021. Download on Android and download on iOS.

ElfYourself

One of the oldest websites when it comes to postcards to congratulate New Year's Eve, New Year and Christmas in general. ElfYourself serves something very similar to other services, although in this case what it does is put your face on an elf, one of the Christmas creatures par excellence.

Up to five elves can be customized, all with the face you want. This way you can create a fun greeting that features you and your friends or family. The truly original thing about this website is that you can share it on social networks, tag your friends and laugh your ass off.

New Year Stickers for WhatsApp

Sticker packs for WhatsApp divided by themes, all Christmas. There are some to congratulate Christmas, wish a happy New Year in a more traditional or alternative way and even countdown stickers for those who want to celebrate New Year's Eve in the Anglo-Saxon style.

To use them you have to install the app, choose the pack and click on the Add to WhatsApp button. Then, from the messaging application you just have to click on the emoji and the stickers tab will appear. Download the app on Android.

New Year countdown

For those who are impatient for the year to end and want to share their excitement about the end of 2020, this application indicates the time left until midnight on December 31.

At any time you can send said countdown to another person or publish it on social networks. Download app on Android and download app on iOS.

Cover image generated by DALL-E 3 artificial intelligence