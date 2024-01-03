Directed by James Hawes, Slow Horses has already been renewed for season 5 as Apple TV+ recently premiered its third season on the platform.

If something characterizes Apple TV+, it is that all its content is one hundred percent original where the majority of its catalog is home to very good quality products such as, for example, Slow Horses, one of the streaming service's big bets.

Such is the faith that Apple TV+ has with the serie which has just announced its renewal for a fifth season when its season 3 was launched on the platform a little over a month ago, as reported by Deadline.

The adaptation of Mick Herron's novels starring Gary Oldman has proven to be a success for the streaming service, since it launched its first season just 18 months ago and its season 5 is already confirmed on the streaming platform while the fourth season is still pending release.

What is known about season 5 of Slow Horses

The plot of the series Apple TV+ follows a British intelligence team working in an abandoned MI5 headquarters run by Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but irascible spy who has ended up in the so-called 'Slough House' after having made serious mistakes throughout his career.

For the moment the platform has revealed that The fifth season is going to be an adaptation of Spook Street by Mick Herron.

“Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, But when a series of increasingly strange events occur across the city, it's up to the Slow Horses to discover how it's all connected.“, details the description of season 5.

Apart from Gary Oldman and Christopher Chung, the cast of Slow Horses includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Kadiff Kirwan, among others.

With season 3 released on Apple TV+ on November 29, 2023, At the moment it is unknown when we will see the next episodes of Slow Horses. What do you think that the series has been renewed for season 5?