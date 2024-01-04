Apple's CarPlay platform has become an essential part of the driving experience for millions of people around the world. With its more or less intuitive interface and its access to a wide range of applications and services, it has always tried to compete with the great Android Auto.

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced the “next generation of CarPlay”, which it explains, seeks to be a big change in the way users interact with their vehicles this year. The new generation is initially designed to be more intelligent, personalized and integrated than ever.

The design, which has undergone minimal changes since its name change in iOS 7—iOS in the Car—, will finally receive a big facelift. Images provided by Apple suggest a focus on modularity and customization.

The app icon grid will remain the core element, but new features will be added, such as a split view interface and a handy Dock at the bottom for quick access to recent apps.

Apple

A complete overhaul of the CarPlay interface by Apple

On the other hand, deeper integration with car functions is another key aspect of the next generation of CarPlay.

Through real-time communication between the iPhone and the vehicle system, CarPlay You will have access to a wider range of features, including climate control, fuel and battery levels, radio controls, instrument cluster data, among others.

Apple

The customization of the design is also worth mentioning. From choosing different layouts to the ability to customize fonts, sizes and colors, you can adapt the interface to your liking. Los widgets including you will give quick information about applications, such as Music and Weatherbecoming a totally personalized experience.

Apple has announced that the new generation of CarPlay will be available in the first vehicles in 2024. Automakers that have announced the idea of ​​supporting the new generation of CarPlay include Porsche, Aston Martin, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, Audi, Volvo, Honda, Nissan, Ford, Jaguar, Acura, Polestar, Infiniti and Renault .

However, it is important to note that the adoption and implementation details of this new CarPlay are outside of Apple's control. It will be up to each manufacturer to implement the new design and some may take longer than others to adopt the new technology.