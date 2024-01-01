Suara.com – An earthquake measuring 4.8 rocked Sumedang, West Java, Sunday (31/12/2023) evening.

The earthquake caused the Twin Tunnel or twin tunnels of the Cisumdawu Toll Road to experience cracks on several sides.

This can be seen in the video uploaded on the X platform.

“Post-earthquake Twin Tunnel Tunnel in Sumedang,” said the information conveyed by the @InfoFPMKI account, quoted Monday (1/1/2024).

In the 30 second video, several cracks can be seen in the walls of the Twin Tunnel.

Appearance of cracks in the walls of the Cisumdawu Sumedang Toll Twin Tunnel due to the M 4.8 earthquake on Sunday (31/12/2023) evening. (Screen Capture X)

It seems that the video was taken by authorized officers who were checking the condition of damage to the Twin Tunnel after the earthquake.

“Permission to report Prabu 00, Zebra 04, after the earthquake in Sumedang Regency there were slight cracks in the twin tunnel. Currently there are 3 observed,” he said.

The Twin Tunnel was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi on Tuesday (11/7/2023).

The Twin Tunnel was built on the Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan toll road, which is shortened to Cisumdawu.

Appearance of cracks in the walls of the Cisumdawu Sumedang Toll Twin Tunnel due to the M 4.8 earthquake on Sunday (31/12/2023) evening. (Screen Capture X)

The toll road connects the city of Bandung from the Cipularang toll road to the Cipali toll road.

The Cisumdawu Toll Road was built for 61.6 kilometers and cost IDR 18.3 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Cisumdawu Twin Tunnel is known to be 472 meters long.

Previously, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that the earthquake occurred at 20.34 WIB.

“Earthquake location 6.85 South Latitude, 107.94 East Longitude. The epicenter was on land 2 km northeast of Sumedang Regency,” wrote the tweet.