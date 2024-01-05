As anticipated at The Game Awards 2023, Electronic Arts y Square Enix would carry out an unusual collaboration that would carry content inspired by Final Fantasy VI Rebirth to Apex Legends. Today it was finally revealed what the collaboration will consist of and no RPG fan will want to miss it.

Respawn Entertainment announced that the collaborative event with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will offer a total of 36 items based on the character designs of Final Fantasy VIIas Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Yuffie, Barretas well as secondary characters, such as Cactuars.

Cloud, Tifa, Aerith and the Buster Sword are coming to Apex Legends

Some of these items can be obtained simply by playing and exchanging the event currency, Guiles, in the in-game store. Others, such as character skins, can be obtained with premium currency. There will also be stickers that can be unlocked by watching content from the title on Twitch.

The Final Fantasy event in Apex Legends will be available from January 9 to 30, 2024. Below you can see the promotional art, which was done by the renowned illustrator of the Japanese series Tetsuya Nomura.

The Final Fantasy event in Apex Legends will begin very soon

As for the limited mode themed Final Fantasyplayers will be able to use the Espada mortal R2R5 (Buster Sword) in the mode Invasion.

The Materia It will also be part of the event and will have different effects on the battlefield depending on its color.

Below you can see the gameplay trailer with all the content that will come to the title.

What do you think of the collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy? Do you plan to buy any objects? Tell us in the comments.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

