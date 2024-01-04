Good news for Apex Legends and Final Fantasy fans. Apparently, EA has confirmed details of their new major collaboration.

Apex Legends

As we have learned, the title will receive collaboration with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. In a surprising new collaboration during this year's Game Awards, Apex Legends was announced an association with role-playing Square Enix action game. This merger will take place next year, the January 9, 2024within EA's battle royale shooting game.

Now we have new details and the full trailer. Apex Legends invites FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH to visit the Outlands for the first joint event and proves that limits are meant to be broken! There will be a new event, as FINAL FANTASY™ VII Invasion replaces BR without qualifiers. Defy fate with the R2R5 Deadly Sword, with new abilities and a devastating limit. Find materia upgrades that add effects like Electro and others. Collect FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH-inspired skins for Wattson, Crypto, Wraith, and other legends, kupo!

Plus, collect 36 event items, including a new Enemy Box and the Mythic cosmetic CaC: Deadly Sword R5, which can be equipped by any Legend in any mode. Unlike collection events, it is possible to obtain the R5 Mortal Sword in all event packs you open†. The Apex Legends and FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH event brings together two gaming icons in the same universe from January 9 to 30, 2024. So now you can gather your people and prepare. Come on!

NEW FINAL FANTASY™ VII INVASION

Worlds collide in our new BR Invasion with content that will be very familiar to fans of FINAL FANTASY™ VII. Wield the power of the R2R5 Deadly Sword, which will have gameplay abilities and can be picked up and used as a weapon as part of the Invasion. Gain access to light and heavy attacks, block to reduce incoming damage, and boost to close the distance. Also, fill your meter to use the quintessential limit. The more damage you deal, take, and block, the faster the meter will fill. If you can't find a first-class R2R5 Death Sword, look for it in survival packs and on the map.

As you search for the ultimate weapon, Materia upgrades will give you more effects and bonuses. Each materia upgrade has its own effect, only attaches to certain weapons, and can appear in the world and in limited event cactipaths!

Blue Materia Life Drain Deal damage to your opponents to heal yourself. Green Materia Electro Recharge an empty weapon to emit a surprise nova that damages and slows nearby opponents. Purple Materia Critical Rate Increase Random criticals deal extra damage. Red Materia Summon Summons a Nessie companion that attacks your rivals. Yellow Materia Analysis Damage your rivals to see their remaining health.

FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH EN APEX LEGENDS COSMETIC ELEMENTS

Collect 36 items inspired by this first-ever joint event through the Apex Legends and FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH† Event Packs, featuring iconic Horizon and Newcastle skins, sticker sets, and more! Get a four-pack† to guarantee a legendary or iconic item (until you have all those rarities).

All 36 items (including the CaC: Mortal Sword R5 cosmetic) will be awarded randomly via event packs† with no duplicate event items. The R5 Mortal Blade (unlike the R2R5 Invasion Mortal Blade) is a universal CaC mythic cosmetic item that has no gameplay abilities and can be equipped in place of your relic or fists. The sword won't arrive in the Mythic Shop until the event ends, unlock it while you can! The 6 iconic legend skins will also be available for direct purchase in the store. Collect items and don't miss the stage rewards, which are awarded after completing the stages indicated on the event packs page.

Complete pricing information, four-pack guarantee, and odds for the Apex Legends and FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH† event packs are in-game.

Complete your Apex Legends and FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH collection before the event ends and you'll automatically receive the One-Winged Angel Enemy Box, a new Apex Legends cosmetic item that can be equipped by any legend in the new CaC tab in the lobby. .

REWARDS AND GUILES STORE

Earn gil, an event currency, by playing event mode and completing challenges to use in the rewards store to unlock limited event items. The Rewards Store will rotate inventory weekly and will include select event items, badges, and more. Don't miss out on the event packs, which will help you with your joint event collection.

You can also use gil to earn additional battle pass stars and continue progressing through the season. Challenges are updated daily. Complete as many as you can to get the maximum amount of gil.

APEX LEGENDS STORE TAB

6 iconic Legend skins will be available in the store, as well as the Apex Legends and FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH† event packs, featuring Wraith, Horizon, and Crypto skins.

DROPS DE TWITCH

Tune in to select Twitch streams between January 12 and January 30, 2024. You'll earn stickers for watching your streamers crush the competition.

Link your EA Account to your Twitch account and log in during the dates listed below to unlock the corresponding items. Here are the instructions to link your EA Account.

Available Drops Hours viewed From January 12 to 21, 2024 Sticker Absolute prominence 1 hour, 1 total hour From January 12 to 21, 2024 Sticker Someone is watching 1 hour, 2 total hours From January 21 to 30, 2024 Sticker Hello, honey 1 hour, 1 hour total January 21-30, 2024 Sticker Keep the Spark 1 hour, 2 hours total

To finish, we leave you with the trailer:

What did you think of this news? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Fuente.