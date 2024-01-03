Suara.com – The moment of changing from 2023 to 2024 is not always spent on holiday. Some artists actually choose to perform the Umrah pilgrimage with their families.

Apart from BCL who went on Umrah with her husband, children and mother, there were also several other artists who spent the new year in the holy land.

The following is a list of artists who will perform the Umrah pilgrimage at the end of 2023, apart from BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana.

1. Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan

Portrait of Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan leaving for Umrah (Instagram/persada_indonesia)

At the end of 2023, Ria Ricis is known to perform the Umrah pilgrimage with her extended family. He also appeared to be inviting his only daughter, Moana. In the same group, there was also her husband, Teuku Ryan, who participated in the Umrah pilgrimage. It's just that the two of them seem to be keeping their distance from each other and there are almost no portraits of the two of them in the same frame.

2. Teuku Vishnu and Shireen Sungkar

The moment Teuku Vishnu and Shireen Sungkar took their children on Umrah. (Instagram/@shireensungkar)

The couple Teuku Vishnu and Shireen Sungkar also chose to spend the new year 2024 by performing the Umrah pilgrimage. Not only the two of them, this couple also invited their eldest son, Adam, to perform Umrah together.

3. The Virgin of Arafat

Dara Arafat Umrah. (Instagram)

Celebrity Dara Arafah also chose to perform the Umrah pilgrimage with two of her friends. Her portrait stole attention because she uploaded her appearance wearing a veil while in the Holy Land.

4. Nycta Gina

Nycta Gina performs Umrah on New Year's Eve (Instagram/missnyctagina)

Together with her husband and two children, Nycta Gina chose to spend the New Year in the Holy Land. On her Instagram account, Nycta Gina expressed her gratitude for being able to complete her series of Umrah pilgrimages just in time for the new year in Jakarta.