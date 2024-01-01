Suara.com – The school building in Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture was opened by the Japanese Government to become an evacuation center for residents affected by the earthquake.

This step was taken to anticipate aftershocks that might occur in Japan, Monday (1/1/2024). This was instructed directly by the Japanese Government.

“Currently, elementary and middle schools are open as evacuation centers,” as stated in the Japanese Government's official advisory accessed in Tokyo.

The Japanese government itself took this step following predictions of aftershocks that could occur this week.

“Earthquakes with the same magnitude are expected to continue to occur throughout this week, with greater strength in the near future,” wrote the advisory.

46 Evacuation Centers

Meanwhile, as of Monday (1/1/2024) at around 17.30 local time, the Kanazawa City Government released official data, namely that there were 46 evacuation centers accommodating 1,300 refugees.

Apart from that, until now, the government continues to ask residents to check the nearest evacuation center.

Previously it was reported that an earthquake measuring 7.6 with a seismic intensity of 5+ rocked the Sea of ​​Japan coastal area centered on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday (1/1) at 16.10 local time (14.10 WIB).

At that time, a potential tsunami warning appeared from related parties. Then at 17.04 local time (15.04 WIB) a tsunami as high as 70 centimeters appeared at Kanazawa Harbor and was confirmed to have caused damage.

Selain di Prefektur Ishikawa, gempa dirasakan di Fukui, Nagano, Gifu, Tokyo, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Shizuoka, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, Tottori, Iwate, Miyagi, Dan Akita.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian citizen who lives in Tottori Prefecture, Melly Suryanty, felt the earthquake shock on Monday afternoon.

“We in Tottori still felt the vibrations, and even ran to the safe area,” he said.

When the earthquake occurred, he admitted that he had stayed at the gathering point for 30 minutes. Then the tsunami warning alarm continued to sound so that residents stayed away from the shoreline.

Meanwhile, based on the self-reporting system at the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo, it was recorded that 3,791 Indonesian citizens were living in the three prefectures affected by the earthquake, namely 1,315 Indonesian citizens living in Ishikawa Prefecture; Toyama (1,344 people) and Niigata (1,132 people).