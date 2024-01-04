This film, produced by Atresmedia Cine, co-stars the comedian and actor, Leo Harlem who, along with Santiago Segura, play respectively a grandfather and a father in charge of taking his son and his friends to the camp. When the train starts without them and with the children alone inside, a crazy chase will begin by the father and grandfather to reach the train, and a crazy trip by the children where they will do all the pranks that they did not dare to do in front of them. old.

Completing the cast are children Luna Fulgencio, Mermaid Safe, Alan Miranda, Eneko Otero, Javier Garcia and Veronica Lopez, along with Diego Garcia-Arroba 'The Eyebrows', Florentino Fernandez 'Flo', Joaquin Reyes, David Guapo, Paz Vega, Itziar Castro and Martha Gonzalez of Vega.

Those in charge of adapting the script have been Santiago Segura and Marta González de Vega themselves ('Father there is no more than one', 'Father there is no more than one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law', 'Sin rodeos').

Full train! Destino Asturias is a production of Bowfinger International Pictures, Atresmedia Cine in collaboration with BUENDÍA ESTUDIOS, ALL ON THE TRAIN THE AIE MOVIE AND THE GLOW. With the collaboration of Atresmedia and Movistar+. Warner Bros. Pictures Spain has been in charge of distributing the film in Spanish theaters.

Synopsis of Full train! Destination Asturias

Ricardo is a very responsible father who decides to take his son to a camp in Asturias. Several parents decide that he should be in charge of taking a total of 6 children to Asturias. What no one was counting on was that Felipe, grandfather of two of the children, would join the trip. Extravagant and somewhat irresponsible… what can go wrong in Felipe's company? Nothing and everything… When the train starts without them and with the children alone inside, a crazy chase will begin led by a father and a grandfather, two generations that have to deal with their own problems; and a crazy trip by the children, where they will do all the pranks that they did not dare to do in front of the adults.