If the fall 2023 anime season has been truly crazy, we must prepare for the start of 2024. Obviously, it is difficult to top such an outstanding quarter, but the magic of the winter season lies in the fact that there are several series about to premiere that could surprise more than one.
Although there are several projects that are second or third seasons, there are also some productions that, being original series, we completely trust in the studio behind each of them. That said, we begin with a month full of great series that aim very high.
Dungeon Meshi
The year will start in style with the return of Trigger, a studio that has given a lot to talk about and that made everyone fall in love with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime that was a resounding success in both audiences and critics. Now, we will go from a futuristic city to the middle of the medieval period with Tragons and Dungeonsa series that, although it aims to have epic battles, will be focused on cooking.
release date
January 4, 2024
duration
Between 12 and 24 episodes
study
Trigger Studio
Where to see
Netflix
Mashle – Season 2
Throughout 2023 we were able to see how a young man from the countryside joined a magic school without having any idea about spells, but with enormous strength and enough to pass the subjects. People loved the protagonist so much that it didn't take long for A-1 Pictures to give more chapters to this fun series.
release date
January 6, 2024
duration
Between 12 and 24 episodes
study
A-1 Pictures
Where to see
Crunchyroll
Solo Leveling
Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated anime of all of 2024 is Solo Leveling. The most successful manhwa in all of history will finally come to light with a very ambitious adaptation by, once again, A-1 Pictures, which seems not to rest much at the beginning of the year.
release date
January 7, 2024
duration
Between 12 and 24 episodes
study
A-1 Pictures
Where to see
Crunchyroll
Ao no Exorcist – Season 3
More than five years after its last season came out, Blue Exorcist returns in style with new chapters. Rin Okumura wants to redeem himself from a second part that did not convince everyone, although we will have to see how Studio VOLN performs in a project with so many fans eagerly awaiting his return.
release date
January 7, 2024
duration
Between 12 and 24 episodes
study
Studio VOLN
Where to see
Crunchyroll
Kingdom – Season 5
With 783 chapters so far in the manga, Kingdom Its anime adaptation did not start well at all. Pierrot didn't know how to get it right in his early years and decided to pass the baton to Signpost, a tremendous success that has led to an increase in fans. The story of ancient China cannot be told in a more epic way.
release date
January 7, 2024
duration
Between 12 and 24 episodes
study
Studio Signpost
Where to see
Crunchyroll
Shaman King: Flowers
Over the last few months we were able to enjoy the remake of one of the animes that the public loved most during the first years of the millennium: Shaman King. After having learned the story of Yoh Asakura, we will discover the adventures of his son, Hana Asakura, who will have to face Luca and Yohane.
release date
January 10, 2024
duration
Between 12 and 24 episodes
study
Bridge
Where to see
Crunchyroll
Metallic Rouge
Many probably don't know anything about this anime, but it really isn't necessary for one simple reason: the studio behind it. Bones, who is in charge of Boku no Hero AcademiaBungou Stray Dogs or Mob Psycho 100, will tell us the story of Rouge Redstar, who together with her friend Naomi will be in charge of killing nine rebel androids hostile to the government.
release date
January 11, 2024
duration
Between 12 and 24 episodes
study
BONES
Where to see
Crunchyroll
Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Can you imagine an Ocean's Eleven anime? It doesn't exist, unfortunately, but Great Pretender: Razbliuto It is the closest thing we will see in this format. After a very fun first season, the second will want to leave us speechless, this time on Crunchyroll.
release date
February 23, 2024
duration
Between 12 and 24 episodes
study
Wit Studio
Where to see
Crunchyroll
Monsters
In addition to the beginning of the Egghead arc, One Piece will receive a new anime in the form of a spin-off with Monstersa series that does not yet have a release date but that fans are eager to see, since the directors behind the series were the same ones who directed Jujutsu Kaisen 0.
release date
January 2024
duration
Unknown
study
E&H Production
Where to see
Crunchyroll
