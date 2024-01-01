If the fall 2023 anime season has been truly crazy, we must prepare for the start of 2024. Obviously, it is difficult to top such an outstanding quarter, but the magic of the winter season lies in the fact that there are several series about to premiere that could surprise more than one.

Although there are several projects that are second or third seasons, there are also some productions that, being original series, we completely trust in the studio behind each of them. That said, we begin with a month full of great series that aim very high.

Dungeon Meshi

The year will start in style with the return of Trigger, a studio that has given a lot to talk about and that made everyone fall in love with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime that was a resounding success in both audiences and critics. Now, we will go from a futuristic city to the middle of the medieval period with Tragons and Dungeonsa series that, although it aims to have epic battles, will be focused on cooking.

release date

January 4, 2024

duration

Between 12 and 24 episodes

study

Trigger Studio

Where to see

Netflix

Mashle – Season 2

Throughout 2023 we were able to see how a young man from the countryside joined a magic school without having any idea about spells, but with enormous strength and enough to pass the subjects. People loved the protagonist so much that it didn't take long for A-1 Pictures to give more chapters to this fun series.

release date

January 6, 2024

duration

Between 12 and 24 episodes

study

A-1 Pictures

Where to see

Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated anime of all of 2024 is Solo Leveling. The most successful manhwa in all of history will finally come to light with a very ambitious adaptation by, once again, A-1 Pictures, which seems not to rest much at the beginning of the year.

release date

January 7, 2024

duration

Between 12 and 24 episodes

study

A-1 Pictures

Where to see

Crunchyroll

Ao no Exorcist – Season 3

More than five years after its last season came out, Blue Exorcist returns in style with new chapters. Rin Okumura wants to redeem himself from a second part that did not convince everyone, although we will have to see how Studio VOLN performs in a project with so many fans eagerly awaiting his return.

release date

January 7, 2024

duration

Between 12 and 24 episodes

study

Studio VOLN

Where to see

Crunchyroll

Kingdom – Season 5

With 783 chapters so far in the manga, Kingdom Its anime adaptation did not start well at all. Pierrot didn't know how to get it right in his early years and decided to pass the baton to Signpost, a tremendous success that has led to an increase in fans. The story of ancient China cannot be told in a more epic way.

release date

January 7, 2024

duration

Between 12 and 24 episodes

study

Studio Signpost

Where to see

Crunchyroll

Shaman King: Flowers

Over the last few months we were able to enjoy the remake of one of the animes that the public loved most during the first years of the millennium: Shaman King. After having learned the story of Yoh Asakura, we will discover the adventures of his son, Hana Asakura, who will have to face Luca and Yohane.

release date

January 10, 2024

duration

Between 12 and 24 episodes

study

Bridge

Where to see

Crunchyroll

Metallic Rouge

Many probably don't know anything about this anime, but it really isn't necessary for one simple reason: the studio behind it. Bones, who is in charge of Boku no Hero AcademiaBungou Stray Dogs or Mob Psycho 100, will tell us the story of Rouge Redstar, who together with her friend Naomi will be in charge of killing nine rebel androids hostile to the government.

release date

January 11, 2024

duration

Between 12 and 24 episodes

study

BONES

Where to see

Crunchyroll

Great Pretender: Razbliuto

Can you imagine an Ocean's Eleven anime? It doesn't exist, unfortunately, but Great Pretender: Razbliuto It is the closest thing we will see in this format. After a very fun first season, the second will want to leave us speechless, this time on Crunchyroll.

release date

February 23, 2024

duration

Between 12 and 24 episodes

study

Wit Studio

Where to see

Crunchyroll

Monsters

In addition to the beginning of the Egghead arc, One Piece will receive a new anime in the form of a spin-off with Monstersa series that does not yet have a release date but that fans are eager to see, since the directors behind the series were the same ones who directed Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

release date

January 2024

duration

Unknown

study

E&H Production

Where to see

Crunchyroll

