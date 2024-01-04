Xbox has a promising release schedule for 2024. Best of all, apparently one of his most beloved studies could surprise and reveal his new game soon. We are referring to Double Fine, which anticipated announcements and projects to celebrate in a big way its 25th anniversary.

Double Fine anticipates the possible reveal of its new game

This week rumors have circulated related to a new Xbox event and the reveal of a game by Double Fine. In reality, for now nothing is confirmed, but the studio recently published a message on social networks that excited its fans.

In it he reaffirms that his talented developers they work on new projects which they will reveal when they are ready. In addition, he anticipates that there will be surprises and a lot of fun to celebrate his 25 years. Unfortunately, she didn't reveal what it is.

“It's new year. I have been in meetings. I have had a COVID vaccine. I'm drinking tons of water. And Double Fine? He's making games! There are some very interesting things going on that we will share when we are ready. Between that and plans for our 25th anniversary shenanigans, there's tons of fun on the way,” the Xbox studio stated.

The company's last big project was Psychonauts 2, which was very well received by players and critics. For this reason, many of its fans believe that the third part is inevitable; However, we know that Double Fine has several active teams, so Psychonauts 3 won't necessarily be their next project.

Double Fine has several surprises in the oven

