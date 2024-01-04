Energy efficiency has been one of the key topics during the past year. And within the energy crisis, air conditioning has been one of the main workhorses. One of the technologies that generate the most promise in this field is largely unknown: the thermoacoustic heat pump.

Thermoacoustics is the field of thermodynamics that analyzes the interactions between acoustic waves and changes in temperature, density and pressure of materials. Although we have known about some of these interactions since the mid-18th century, it was not until the middle of the last century that efforts began to convert this scientific knowledge into technologies that make our lives easier.

Specifically, the interaction between heat and acoustic vibrations could help us air condition our homes in a more efficient way than is common today. The key is thermoacoustic heat pumps, a temperature exchange system that differs from traditional heat pumps in the way its core operates.

Air conditioning systems using this technology could be ready by the end of next year. An example of this is the product announced by the French startup Equium.

In this, a speaker that operates at volumes between 10 and 30 dB. The sound waves from this speaker alter the density of the gas (helium) in the core. Greater compression of the gas increases the temperature, while decompression allows it to be reduced.

The developers of this device believe that it can help reduce CO2 emissions associated with home air conditioning by 80%, making gas boiler heating systems unnecessary and allowing much more efficient use of air conditioning systems.





The thermoacoustic heat pump created by Equium. Source: Equium.

The Equium project is not the only one that tries to implement this technology. In the Netherlands, Blue Heart Energy is involved in a device with characteristics similar to that of Equium.

This device was designed, according to its creators, with two objectives in mind. On the one hand, it can be used as a substitute for the heat pumps present today in some air conditioning systems, in order to facilitate the transition process to these technologies.

On the other hand, the device is designed for use in conjunction with electrical self-generation systems such as solar panels. The company also believes that its devices will be able to reach homes later this year.

Thermoacoustics is not the only field that promises advances in air conditioning. In December, Science magazine published the discovery of a new refrigeration system, the ionocaloric refrigeration cycle.

The system is based on using ions to alter the state of matter through them, making it oscillate between solid and liquid. These phase changes are associated with energy changes. Thus, for example, it is not only true that if we give energy to solid water it will melt, but it will also be the case that melting water absorbs energy. This absorption of thermal energy is what would be used when cooling.

Although the crisis context in which we have developed in recent years has added urgency to the search for greater energy efficiency, all of these innovations would not have been possible if it had not been for years of work.

