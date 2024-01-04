An Argentine labor court has temporarily suspended a large decree approved a few days ago by President Javier Milei in the part concerning the labor market. The provision, which is called the “Decree of Necessity and Urgency” (DNU) and came into force on December 29, contains more than 300 changes to Argentine laws in various matters. Among other things, it provides for a reduction in compensation in cases of dismissal and a reduction in the number of days of maternity leave that a woman can request before the birth of a child.

The court's decision was taken following an appeal presented in recent days by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the most important Argentine trade union. The court judged that there were no urgent reasons to approve such a large decree in the first days of Milei's presidency, and therefore decided to suspend its validity. Milei's government has already announced that it will appeal.

