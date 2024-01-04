A prototype featuring the engine of the new Aprilia RS 457 has been spotted on the road. Will it be a Tuono 457? Here's what – little – we know

Aprilia RS 457

However, the motorbike portrayed in the images is a one decidedly prototypical stage of development and lacks fundamental components to be able to make centered assumptions on its actual location.

Seen in this way, the first thing one might think is that the dichotomy of RS-Tuono platform could be respected this time too: until today, every RSV or RS has always been accompanied by a naked version called Tuono. It has been like this since the twin-cylinder RSV1000 of 2001 (the very first version was skipped), for the 50 cc version, for the 125 (both two-stroke and 4-stroke), for the RSV4 1000/1100, for the RS 660 and even for the GPR 250 launched in China and which was then joined by a Tuono 250. In short, logic and statistics would tell us that once an RS has been made, the naked Tuono built on the same engine and chassis base is practically certain.

Thunder 250

Yet in the photos published by our German colleagues and taken up several times by other international newspapers there is something that is not convincing: the round front light unit is perfectly suited to a sporty naked, as is the single rear shock absorber decentralized on the right side. The bike completely lacks the tank and exhaust superstructures but there is a cover to hide the frame: the latter would seem – the photos are not very clear – to emerge from the side of the steering head in the form of a trellis of tubes and not – as on the RS 457 – as an aluminum double beam. Even the swingarm is totally different from the sports one, apart from the lack of progressive mono, and the same braces that hold the engine at the front appear to be made of steel tubes. The common parts appear to be the braking system and fork, as well as the wheels and engine together with the exhaust system.

At this point, if we hypothesize that the platform is at least different from the RS 457 in terms of its chassis, every hypothesis could be more than valid: we could rely on the history of the brand which in the 90s brought out a beautiful 125 cc roadster borrowed from the RS125, calling it Europa (who remembers it?) which however was not particularly appreciated by sixteen year olds despite the goodness of the project. Is this the path Aprilia wants to take with this model? Or, given the total absence of brands on the engine or tank and thinking about the logics of the Piaggio Groupwhy not fantasize and think of a historic return of Guzzi motorcycles on this segment of medium displacement or dare to hypothesize a Laverda's explosive return with a 450 cc roadster powered by a parallel twin like many of Breganze's successes historically? All inferences, let it be clear, not at all supported by certain data.

Staying concrete, the prototype discovered in the road tests is still being defined and it also seems that the riding position itself needs to be fine-tuned, what can be deduced is that at the end of 2024 we could have some interesting innovations from Aprilia on the motoring basis of the RS 457 for A2 licences.