Today a new and interesting announcement was shared for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about a new title that has been released by surprise on Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it is Knights of the Rogue Dungeons, a new dungeon hopper roguelike available on the eShop currently for $9.99 / £8.99, with an initial 10% discount. These are your keys:

Recognized Developer:

Created by Mutant Mudds and Xeodrifter developers Atooi. It features voxel-based visuals and a captivating soundtrack, with slick gameplay at 60fps.

Addictive Gameplay:

It offers a simple yet addictive gaming experience for fans of puzzles and rogue-like games. Players can collect gold as they progress through levels, using it to upgrade their characters' skills and perks on Nintendo Switch.

Key Features:

Six unique themed dungeons, each more challenging than the last. Responsive controls at 60 fps. Variety of playable knights, including Sir Redmoor, Lady Steadfast, Max (Mutant Mudds), and Skullahad. Upgrade shop with extra lives, power boosts, amulets, invincible armor and destructive spells.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

