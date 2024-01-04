Suara.com – Ammar Zoni's lawyer, Jon Mathias, can no longer contain his frustration with his client. Initially, this was discovered when Ammar's younger brother, Aditya Zoni, was annoyed because his older brother was again involved in a drug case.

Hearing Aditya Zoni's annoyance, Jon Mathias admitted that he was even more upset. This was because when he was fighting at the Depok Religious Court to fight Irish Bella's divorce lawsuit, Ammar was actually arrested by the police because he was involved in another drug case.

“If Adit says he's annoyed, I'll be even more annoyed. Because I promised at the time of his PH that, 'To be honest, this is my last uncle. I won't do it again, I've given up,' he said,” said Jon.

In fact, Jon still remembers the reasons why Ammar promised not to use drugs again. As for one of them, his future is still long.

“Then (Ammar said) I still have a long future. That's. Yes, definitely annoyed. “It's just that in terms of family relations, his younger brother realizes that whatever the story, it's his older brother,” continued Jon.

Even so, Jon Mathias still reminded Aditya Zoni that his brother was not a criminal. He also advised his younger brother that what Ammar Zoni needs now is a family who can embrace him so that he is not alone.

“Because the more we hate this Ammar, psychologically and it's like a BNN doctor who we are also friends with (says) this Ammar cannot be avoided. “He should instead be embraced by his closest family,” said Jon Mathias.

Furthermore, Jon expressed his feelings of pity for Ammar, who was sued for divorce by Irish Bella not long after his client was released from prison for his second drug case. According to Jon, Irish Bella's divorce suit was a serious blow for Ammar.

“This is very regrettable, why Irish is demanding divorce at this time. This is actually the first trigger. Because of this, he was in an unstable condition, his parents were sick, and suddenly they were sued again. “He thinks about small children,” said Jon Mathias.

Ammar Zoni was released for his third drug case at the West Jakarta Metro Police, Friday (15/12/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

For your information, some time ago Aditya Zoni openly admitted his annoyance with his older brother. He also admitted that he was surprised why his brother could fall into the same puddle for the third time.

“Why does this have to be three times?” said Aditya Zoni to the media.

Furthermore, Aditya Zoni admitted that he had conveyed his disappointment directly to his brother. “If we fall into the same hole twice, it should be enough. It turned out three times, which means yes, that's it. That might be his way of life. He really has to do that,” he stressed.

Contributor: Anistya Yustika