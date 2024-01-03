Suara.com – After being arrested for his third drug case on December 12 2023, Ammar Zoni returned to living his daily life behind bars as a prisoner.

Ammar Zoni's attorney, Jon Mathias, said that his client was in good physical condition, but not mentally. Irish Bella's husband is said to be still shaken and stressed because he is thinking about many things.

“His psychology is still depressed because he thinks about his sick parents. Then he thinks about his young child, then what his decision will be in the divorce case,” said Jon Mathias when contacted by media crew, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

Due to the many mental burdens he was carrying, the 30-year-old actor also drew closer to the Almighty during his time in prison.

According to Jhon, since becoming a prisoner again, Ammar Zoni has become more religious. The father of two children is said to have performed his prayers on time and diligently fasted the sunnah on Monday and Thursday.

“Now he (Ammar Zoni) is very religious, his prayers are on time, then he also fasts on Mondays and Thursdays,” he said.

Even when his family visited him, the father of two did not ask for much, but instead he gave life advice to his younger siblings.

Ammar Zoni advised his younger siblings not to follow in his bad footsteps. Ammar also asked for prayers so that he could be istikhamah in carrying out religious orders.

“The message (from Ammar to his family) was don't follow his actions, because it would really be detrimental to yourself. Then he (asked) to pray so that he would get closer to Allah,” said Jon Mathias.

On the other hand, Ammar Zoni is currently waiting for approval to be rehabilitated. This was proposed by Ammar's team of lawyers on the grounds that their client was an addicted patient who needed rehabilitation help.

For information, Ammar Zoni was arrested for the third time on a drug case at his apartment in the BSD area, South Tangerang on Tuesday (12/12/2023) evening.

When he was arrested, evidence was found in the form of marijuana leaves weighing 1.32 grams and four packages of methamphetamine weighing 4.36 grams in the actor's room.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, Ammar Zoni was also arrested because he was proven to have consumed crystal methamphetamine. As punishment, Ammar underwent rehabilitation and was imprisoned for seven months. The actor is free in early October 2023.

Seven years earlier, in 2017, Ammar Zoni was arrested for the first time for possession of marijuana. At that time he was sentenced to one year of rehabilitation.