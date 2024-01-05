The third edition of the ESLAND Awards is already experiencing its first controversy as there are doubts about one of the possible nominees. The detail in question is that it is the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who has been considered for the award, although the public will have the last word.

The ESLAND Awards want to know if AMLO deserves a nomination or not

A few moments ago, the official Twitter account | X of the ESLAND Awards lit up the social network by asking users if AMLO should be nominated as one of the best streamers of 2023. The above is taken into consideration by simple metrics since the president of Mexico is at the top as the “streamer “most popular in Latin America, and sometimes in all of Latin America, thanks to the fact that his morning conference “La Mañanera” is broadcast on YouTube. The above has generated a debate about whether this justifies the nomination of the Mexican president to compete for an award as best streamer in the Spanish-speaking community.

Vote for AMLO to be nominated for the ESLAND Awards

How to vote for AMLO for his ESLAND Awards nomination?

To make it more interesting, the organizers of the ESLAND Awards started with a vote on Twitter | X so that the community decides whether or not AMLO should be nominated. To do this you just have to enter this link and vote if you want the president of Mexico to have a nomination or the event to pass by.

AMLO @lopezobrador_ NOMINATED for the ESLAND Awards? — Premios ESLAND (@PremiosESLAND) January 4, 2024

AMLO's possible nomination has not gone unnoticed by the streamer scene who have not been slow to criticize his consideration. In this regard, some opinions agree that AMLO is not exactly a streamer and the only thing that has him on the content creation map are his metrics because, as we pointed out, his conference is transmitted via streaming on YouTube and his metrics make him stand out. from among the rest of the streamers in Latin America.

The ESLAND Awards nominations will be made public on January 7 and the event that celebrates the best streamers in the Spanish-speaking community will take place on February 16 and 17.

What's your opinion about it? Does AMLO deserve a nomination for the ESLAND Awards? Will you vote for the president of Mexico just to watch the world burn?

