Suara.com – Atta Halilintar was criticized for not caring about his children while on holiday in South Korea. This was because of his attitude when Ameena was crying coldly.

As is known, Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah chose Ginseng Country as their New Year holiday destination.

Currently, South Korea is entering winter, with weather that can reportedly reach minus degrees Celsius.

It's not surprising that Ameena often whines about being cold. As seen in their recent vacation vlog clips.

The boy, who was not yet two years old, immediately started crying as soon as he arrived at Incheon airport. At that time they were outside.

“It's cold, it's cold,” shouted Ameena as she asked to be carried by her mother.

Unfortunately, Aurel Hermansyah was carrying his youngest, Azura. Atta Halilintar then tried to calm Ameena. “Come on, let's carry papa,” said Atta.

However, instead of taking Ameena to a warmer room, Atta Halilintar instead invited his little family to take a photo together.

Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah and their two children are on holiday in South Korea. (Instagram)

Atta Halilintar's attitude of still thinking about taking photos together instead of keeping Ameena from getting cold suddenly drew criticism from netizens.

Many accused one of the hit YouTubers of not caring about Ameena's condition. Netizens also blamed the couple for taking their two young children on holiday to a snowy country.

“Children who are cold can still say they took a photo of the four of them,” commented the account @hallo_***.

“Sometimes Ameena says it's cold, Atta still says it's a photo of the four of us. My son once went into a snow ride and said it was cold, I rushed out,” added the account @bunda***.

“There are only a few clothes on, it's no wonder it's cold. I've only been to Japan in winter, wearing clothes like Ameena's, it's still really cold,” replied the account @viankey***.

Aurel Hermansyah also did not escape criticism because he seemed to ignore Ameena who was cold.

Contributor: Chusnul Chotimah