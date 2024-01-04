Sanctuary, the story of a witch, a mix of thriller and fantasy, will begin with the exclusive premiere of two episodes, while the following chapters will premiere weekly on AMC+

Next Friday, January 5, the premium streaming service AMC+ premieres exclusively Sanctuary, story of a witchan adaptation of the novel of the same name and one of the best-selling books by VV James, the first work signed under this pseudonym by the author who wanted to move away from the fantasy that she had published until then as Vic James, deciding to explore the horror genre.

Sanctuary, story of a witch is set in a small English town where witchcraft is real. The first day will begin with the broadcast of two episodes, while the following chapters will premiere exclusively weekly on AMC+.

Sanctuary story of a witch

Written and created by Debbie Horsfield, it takes place in a place where, for hundreds of years, witches have lived peacefully as valued members of society (until now).

The plot centers on Sarah Fenn (Elaine Cassidy), the Sanctuary's resident witch, whom the town trusts to solve its problems when conventional remedies have failed. When local teenage rugby star Dan Whithall is tragically killed in an apparent accident, his death exposes a terrifying undercurrent of suspicion and fear toward Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper (Hazel Doupe). The dead boy's mother, Abigail (Bhrun's Amy), once Sarah's closest friend, is wracked with grief and, to avenge her son's death, launches a modern-day witch hunt to obtain “justice.” , regardless of the cost that entails.

AMC+ is available in Spain on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video and Apple TV Channels.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

CEO of Cinemascomics.com. Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams' music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.