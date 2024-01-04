Amber Heard en Aquaman 2

Through the social network Instagram, Amber Heard posted some behind-the-scenes photos of the making of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” on Instagram and thanked the fans for supporting her return to the comic book franchise as Mera. She was who He said his role in the sequel was “reduced” and, as a result, action scenes were “removed.”

“After all this time, 'Aquaman 2' caused a sensation. Thank you to all my fans for the overwhelming support and love on Mera's return. Thank you so much”the actress wrote in her post.

What happened to Amber Heard in the sequel?

She didn't do much press for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” nor did the film's other stars like Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Only the protagonists Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson came out on the publicity track for the film, which has flopped at the box office with just $81 million and counting in North America since its December 20 release. It must be remembered that Amber Heard was a main character in 2018's “Aquaman.” Film that surpassed one billion dollars worldwide, but has a minor supporting role in the sequel.

According to director James Wan, the sequel never meant to focus in Mera and Aquaman like the first movie did. It prioritized Aquaman's relationship with his evil half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson). “The first 'Aquaman' was the journey of Arthur and Mera. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first one was a romantic action-adventure movie, the second one is an action-adventure bromance movie. We'll leave it like that.”declared the director.

A few months ago, Jason Momoa allegedly dressed as Depp on set and lobbied to have Heard booted from the film. Heard's therapist's notes also revealed that Wan was unsupportive of her during filming.

