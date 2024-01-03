Prime Video often releases exclusive films. He is not always lucky with the acceptance and quality of his releases, but he is giving a lot to talk about with Saltburna dark comedy from award-winning director Emerald Fennel.

Actress and film director Emerald Fennell has won three Oscars for best director, screenwriter and best film with Promising Young Woman. Her new job Saltburnhas been released directly on Prime Video, after passing through several festivals.

Saltburn is a story that comes from the novel Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh, which has also spawned a famous series.

Love, obsession and class struggle

Saltburn is an exquisitely twisted tale of privilege and desire. While searching for his place at Oxford University, Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to his eccentric family's vast estate, Saltburn, to spend a summer. unforgettable.

Oliver, from the lower class, begins to weave a web of lies to fit into the upper-class family of the aristocrat Felix.. Friendship ends in a relationship, and becomes an obsession, with several interesting plot twists that keep you interested until the end. It will surely break the convictions of some people, as is being seen on social networks.

Saltburn is a movie set in England a couple of decades agoand shows the transformation of the British aristocracy, where tradition and new types of social and loving relationships in 21st century society come together.

Accompanying the main actors are Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the always magnificent Rosamund Pike (who we can also see in The Wheel of Time), along with Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan.

Saltburn is available exclusively on Prime Video, and can be enjoyed in 4K resolution with HDR.