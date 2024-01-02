Prime Video It became the second platform with the highest number of subscribers last year. At the beginning of the year, the streaming platform Amazon will seek to maintain its good streak through premieres and launches of attractive series and movies. Check out the premieres and additions to the catalog that the platform has prepared.

You may be interested in purchasing one annual subscriptionwhich It is at $899 a year. The monthly fee is $99 pesos per month.

Check the list of additions for January

Series

Zorro (19/01/2024)

Expatriates (26/01/2024)

Films

Intruder (05/01/2024)

role play (12/01/2024)

Heroic (10/01/2024)

Hotel Hazbin (19/01/2024)

sound of freedom (24/01/2024)

The Underdoggs (26/01/2024)

*Release dates are subject to change.

