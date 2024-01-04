One gift per week makes up the free games for the month of January.

Prime Gaming finally announces free games for January 2024

Prime Gaming has announced through its official blog the list of games that will be given away throughout the month of January 2024a total of four titles that will be added to the Amazon Luna games in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, which are Control Ultimate Edition, Kitaria Fables, Wonderboy: The Dragon Trap and Young Souls .

As part of Amazon Primesubscribers have common advantages such as free shipping on most orders from the giant or access to exclusive promotions along with additional platforms Prime Video, which adds new series and movies monthly to its catalog. Although I was surprised that their free games were not known this month, now we know when and how each of them can be downloaded.

All free Amazon Prime Gaming games in January 2024

Endling (January 4 via the Amazon Games app): Experience a world devastated by humanity through the eyes of Earth's last fox in this BAFTA-winning eco-adventure.Apico (January 11 via the Amazon Games app): Set in a series of lush environments, players can raise, collect, and keep bees in this relaxed beekeeping simulation game.Atari Mania (January 18 via Epic Games Store): A collection of minigames wrapped in a fun retro narrative of exploration and surprise.Yars: Recharged (January 25 via Epic Games Store): Destroy the defenses of the enemy homeworld in this revival of the classic 1982 Atari title, where you dodge bullets and fight bosses.

Prime Gaming, which also grants gifts for games like EA Sports FC 24 or Fortniteyou can try it free for 30 days, while its monthly price is 4.99 euros and its annual plan scales to 49.90 euros, assuming a saving of two months.

