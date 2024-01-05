Analyzing a streaming game service is essentially talking about two things: how streaming itself works and what catalog of games it has. But the Amazon Luna gaming platform that arrived in Spain in November has something else to offer: one of the best controllers to play at the moment.

For all the gamers who once signed up for Google Stadia, Luna probably doesn't have many secrets because it is a very similar product. It has the same benefits and also the same problems as any streaming gaming service, but with one big difference: Amazon is deeply involved in the video game industry thanks to Twitch.

To enjoy Amazon Luna you only need one thing: Luna's command which you can buy in the Amazon store. This acts as a connection center for your games and the screen where you are using it.

This controller is essential to access Amazon's cloud gaming service, called Luna.

Although I already came with the prejudices and disappointment that Google Stadia was in its day, I must say that Amazon's Luna has managed to reconcile me with streaming gaming platforms. Although I am still one of those who don't trust too much because they could close the service overnight, for now the company has done everything well.

Amazon stands up to Microsoft's xCloud and NVIDIA's GeForce Now with a product that, although it has been working in some countries since 2020, still has a lot left to offer.

This has been my experience with Amazon Luna for more than three weeks using it regularly.

Amazon Luna as a streaming gaming platform: catalog, catalog, catalog (and good Wi-Fi)

One of the wonders of Luna – and similar platforms – is that you completely forget about needing a video game console worth more than 500 euros or a gaming computer fixed in a place in your house. You only need the controller, a screen and a Wi-Fi connection, sometimes not even the latter.

The Luna wireless controller is initially configured with a mobile application that links it to your Amazon account, your Wi-Fi network, and then to Luna's servers. There's little else you need to do, just find a screen to play on.

Luna is compatible with Fire TV Stick to play on a TV, but you can also use it on a computer, tablet or even a mobile phone. Without a doubt, the best place to play is on a TV and with a Fire TV that has good Wi-Fi, which is why one of the Max models with Wi-Fi 6 It is the best combination.

But you can also use it with your browser on PC and without having to configure it as a Bluetooth device, since both are connected by Wi-Fi, the movements you make on the controller are immediately reflected on the screen. And it must be recognized that with a good connection – in my case 600 Mbps fiber optics with a Wi-Fi 6 router – it is minimal, practically as if you were connected by cable.

I have played streaming with my TV and a Fire TV, on an iPad Pro from the browser and from iPhone 15 and a Pixel 8 Pro and in the end the experience was just as good, just on different screen sizes.

The connection is of little use if you don't have games on the Amazon platform and this is where the first problem comes. If you are an Amazon Prime member you automatically have the games available for members that usually occur in Prime Gaming and they are usually very few.

To improve it, you can choose one or all of the extra platforms that Amazon offers.

The good news is that by connecting your Ubisoft account, if you have PC games purchased directly with them, you will see them on Luna and you will be able to play with the controller. Good news for anyone who has a good collection of Ubisoft games.

Luna+ (9.99 euros per month) has interesting games, such as Batman Arkham Knight, Control, Ride 4, Yakuza 4 and many others.

Ubisoft+ (17.99 euros per month) has a more complete catalog because you have all the Farcry, Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's games like The Division, Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs 2 and more.

The Jackbox Games catalog (4.99 euros per month) are simpler and more cooperative, more suitable for families.

So here we run into the problem that services like Stadia had, you won't find all the games you want, especially when so many top-notch titles are on Steam. But if that game you're always coming back to is on one of these platforms, Amazon Luna will allow you to play with the best possible graphics without needing to have the most powerful gaming PC in the world for very little.

The Amazon Luna wireless controller, the big surprise

To my surprise, the best thing about Amazon Luna is not the streaming platform, but its controller. With a design that is more similar to the Xbox controller than the PlayStation one and, let's face it, a better design than the Sony one, it has become my gaming centerpiece.

The controller is ergonomic, easy to use and very comfortable because it does not weigh much. It does not need batteries because it has a battery and charges with USB-C. It has Wi-Fi to connect to Amazon servers, but it also has Bluetooth to use it with Windows computers, with macOS devices, with Android tablets and phones, with iPhone and iPad phones. You can even connect it to consoles.

Adding the mobile adapter, the Amazon Luna has become one of the best controllers for playing mobile games. It is an all-in-one: for about 70 euros it is perfect to use on practically any device.

Which gamer is Amazon Luna for?

Amazon Luna is one of the few streaming game services left in Spain and is one of the best options if you like Ubisoft games and are subscribed to its premium service.

The Amazon Luna controller is a real delight, comfortable and compatible via Bluetooth or USB-C with mobile phones, tablets and computers, both for playing games on Luna and with any game or platform.

Luna is perfect for the gamer who is very into Ubisoft titles and already pays for the subscription, too For the casual gamer with a Prime account You can access Prime Gaming games and use them with other titles on your PC, tablet or mobile.