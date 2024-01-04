If this Christmas you have been left without that one Nintendo Switch OLED which you wanted so much and you want to remedy it by buying it yourself, Amazon has the best price of the moment. Getting the latest Nintendo console will cost you about 50 euros cheaper, for 299.99 euros with free shipping included.

Buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at the best price





The Nintendo hybrid console has an official and usual price of 349.99 euros. This It leaves us a saving of 50 euros If we buy it now on Amazon for 299.99 euros. This price also includes free shipping, although yes, even for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order, shipping is a couple of days behind Reyes, so that we will not be able to count on it as a gift.

Nintendo Switch (OLED version) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + DLC Extra Track Pass

On the other hand, if you prefer to get the console and release it with a fun game like Mario Kart 8 Deluxeyou have the pack with said game and a pass to get more game tracks also reduced, for 371.79 euros instead of the usual 400, although its official price is even higher.

In any case, this is a great opportunity to save yourself some money by debuting the latest proposal from Nintendothe Switch OLED that comes with a few features that make it more attractive than its predecessor.

In this update, the big N hybrid console has a larger and better quality screen, type OLED and with a diagonal of 7 inchesalthough it maintains the HD resolution and the NVIDIA Tegra graphics processor.

It does, however, increase its internal storage, up to 64 GB specifically. Additionally, it can be expanded by microSD cards.

And what does not change is its versatility: it is still the only one that can be used as a desktop or laptop model, thanks to the dock that it includes and its controls, which can be used both integrated and separate. In addition, it also has 4,310 mAh battery and built-in stereo speakers, so with it you won't miss anything when you don't have a television nearby.

