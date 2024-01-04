Amazon is one of the largest online stores in the world, with multiple products and accessories of any genre. But it also gives you the possibility of purchasing a gift card in case you are not sure what item to buy for your partner, your parents or your friends. You always tend to resort to one of these options if what you want is prevent them from returning that gift that you liked but your loved one not so much, with the guarantee that they can buy whatever they want with that amount.

How to buy gift cards on Amazon

To buy a gift card on Amazon you have to follow a series of very simple steps. First of all, you have to create an account on Amazonwith the possibility of subscribing to its Prime service, which provides free shipping, in addition to being able to access Amazon Prime Video and enjoy all its streaming content, as well as listen to up to 50 million songs without ads or interruptions on its Amazon Music platform .

Once you have entered Amazon, you must go to the Gift Vouchers section and choose one of the categories What Amazon advises you to choose the one that most closely matches that person's tastes and then personalize it your way:

Three Kings Day E-Gift Cards To print By mail

In this case, we will choose the category E-Gift Cards to later be able to send it by email. But first, we will select one of the designs that we want to buy and then add the imported that we want to add, which by default can be 30 euros, 50 euros, 60 euros, 75 euros, 100 euros, although we can manually modify the figure we want, as long as it oscillates from 0.15 euros to 5,000 euros.

How to send the gift card by email

The last step is enter all personal data to send the gift card via email or SMS. In the first case, after having added the amount we want to purchase for the card, we will write down an email address to send it electronically. Next, we will write our name so that the recipient is known and then we will proceed to write a note or message that we want. For example, “I hope you enjoy this Amazon Gift Card.

Finally, we can indicate the number of cards we want to buy and we can now process our order.

In the case of SMS, the steps to follow are similar, except when attaching a phone number to whom we want to send the card. Despite this, charges may even apply when sending the SMS, depending on the rate you have contracted with your Internet provider.

Other businesses that sell gift cards

Currently, you can purchase these Amazon gift cards at other stores in order to save you a few euros, but you will not be able to send them by email through your Amazon account, since they are purchased physically in other establishments or in online stores where you receive the code by email or in the application itself. However, you can use a rudimentary method and forward that email to your contact so that they can redeem the code without any problems.

Portals like Eneba o G2They usually have discounts on these types of cards, so if you buy an Amazon card for 50 euros you can save some money, especially during sales times.