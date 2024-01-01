Amandla Stenberg, actress who will star in Star Wars: The Acolyte, would give life to two totally opposite characters in the Disney+ series

At this time, there is not much information about the project. Star Wars: The Acolyte. However, a new report reveals interesting details related to the series of Disney+.

New information about Amandla Stenberg's role

Although it's been known for a while that Stenberg will have a lead role in the Star Wars show, it's only known that her character was a Padawan. On the other hand, it is also confirmed that The Acolyte will have Lee Jung-jae as a Jedi Master.

Now, Daniel Richtman has shared some important details about the series' plot. The insider assures that Stenberg will play two characters, specifically force-sensitive twins. Furthermore, they would be of origin Sithbut while one continues down the path of evil, the other falls into the hands of the Jedi.

The report suggests that after the sisters are separated, the evil twin turned Sith assassin tries to assassinate the Jedi Master played by Carrie Ann Moss. Moss's character fights using only martial arts without using her lightsaber, so the dark twin's goal is to learn martial arts and kill the Jedi Master so that she can receive her own medicine.

Richtman also says the show will take place on the planet Dathomir (or in a similar place), and that the character played by Stenberg lives on a ship called Fallon with his droid Pip, which is similar to a Game Boy.

The insider adds that there is a possibility of a battle between the Jedi and the witches. Richtman does not end the report here and shares another important piece of information, stating that the actor Manny Jacinto He will play two versions of the same character, one bad and one good. Finally, when the insider was asked if the character of Daphne Keen will be a Theelinhe responded that he thought so.

Synopsis of the series

“The Acolyte is set at the end of the High Republic era in a world of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers, approximately 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they face are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Everything related to the program Star Wars It sounds very interesting, and it is clear that the information Richtman shared will excite fans of the galactic franchise.