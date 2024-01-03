EU sanctions against Alrosa for involvement in the Ukrainian crisis

The EU Council has added individuals and entities subject to restrictive measures to its blacklist the company PJSC Alrosa and its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev. As reported by Ansa, Alrosa is the largest diamond mining company in the world, owned by the Russian state, and represents over 90% of all Russian diamond production.

“The company constitutes an important part of an economic sector which is providing substantial revenue to the government of the Russian Federation“, the council notes in a statement. “These designations complement the ban on the import of Russian diamonds included in the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions adopted on December 18, 2023 as part of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine“, continues the Council.

