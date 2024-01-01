New Year's Eve at work for Juventus towards the midweek match against Salernitana: space for those who have not played with Roma, Iling and Cambiaso favorites on the flanks

Giovanni Albanese

@GiovaAlbanese

January 1st – 2.14pm – Turin

2024 for Juve begins on the training pitch. In reality Allegri had not planned any rest, but after the victory against Roma he granted his half-day bonus. The restart in view of the Coppa Italia match against Salernitana (scheduled for January 4th) is therefore set for the afternoon of New Year's Eve: there will be a few days to prepare for the match but, as it is the first real clash of the season from inside or outside, there should be no difficulty in maintaining a high level of concentration.

you change

—

A good turnover is expected: Perin is the starter in the Italian Cup and therefore he will be between the posts and not Szczęsny. In defense, Rugani is a candidate for a shirt, while the Huijsen hypothesis needs to be evaluated as he is leaving for a loan to Frosinone. In any case, behind it there will be the possibility for someone to take a breather, like in the middle of the pitch: in this sense, Locatelli's management will need to be understood, considering that the midfielder will then have to miss the championship match (in Salerno) due to the disqualification.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the variables

—

Nicolussi Caviglia is ready for any request, as is Miretti who should give McKennie a breather. The American is among those who have spent the most in recent weeks, like Kostic: it is no coincidence that the Serbian could leave the left lane to Iling. On the right side Cambiaso could guarantee brilliance, since he missed the last match against Roma. Up front, the hierarchies could instead be upset in favor of Milik and Chiesa, with Vlahovic and Yildiz who this time could take over from the bench.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED