The Juventus coach after Roma: “It's important to build on the competitors for the Champions League. We have many good young players who are growing quickly, you'll soon see Nonge too”

Giuseppe Nigro

December 30 – 11.28pm – MILAN

“A good match, playing against Roma is never easy and with José it's even more complicated.” Massimiliano Allegri's satisfaction after the success against Roma goes beyond the result and focuses on the performance: “In the first half we risked two or three balls months inside the area from Dybala. The team was compact and united, the second half we approached him well and we could have even scored the second goal. It was important to win because we're gaining on those behind us, there's still one match left then on January 7th we'll see how many points we managed to score in the first round.”

form and play

—

“At the moment we are also reasonably well physically”, he comments on his Allegri's moment on Dazn's microphone: “In this match we also developed good game geometries, starting to use the whole pitch a little more. We still have to improve a some diagonal passes and correct exits. But above all after the goals conceded easily against Genoa and Frosinone the team is once again afraid of conceding goals and it is normal that when this is the case it defends in a fairer way.”

vlahovic e inter

—

“Tonight he played a good match, as the last few had been good – is Allegri's comment on Dusan Vlahovic's performance -, growing compared to those because he is better physically, we tried hard enough and we could have done it even more. He also played well technically and can continue to grow.” And after the declarations with which Acerbi said that Juventus are the favorites for the money spent in the recent markets, the Juventus coach says: “I won't comment on Acerbi's words, Inter are ahead of us by two points, they are having a great season extraordinary because 45 points are a lot, knowing that for us it is a different path than theirs, just look at the squad we have available in terms of age and we are satisfied with what we are doing, without looking at others”.

market and objectives

—

A few days before the opening of the transfer market, Allegri does not look at what he can achieve, on the contrary: “At the moment only we can improve our squad with the work we are doing, we have good young players who are growing quickly: I believe that as soon as possible we will also be able to see Nonge, he needs to be straightened out a bit but he can play football very well.” And on the prediction closest to realization, between the scudetto, remaining on the bench and qualifying for the Champions League, Allegri has no doubts: “Juve returns to the Champions League. This is an important victory because it allows us not only to keep Roma at distance but also to push the others away: 43 points allow us to have fewer points to score to reach the arithmetic qualification for the next Champions League.”

