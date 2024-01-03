2023 was one of the best years for video games. Fortunately, 2024 It also looks very good, since there is already an extensive and attractive release calendar for the next 12 months.

It is better that you prepare your agenda and your portfolio, because the year will offer us a huge number of games that stand out for their variety. From January to December we can enjoy from long-awaited AAA games to promising independent proposals.

We don't want you to miss any of the best games of 2024, so we share all the scheduled releases with you. Stay tuned, because we will update the list constantly so you know everything you can play.

table of Contents

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell ― January 11 (PC)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown ― 18 de enero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Bulletstorm VR ― 18 de enero (PS VR2, PC, Quest)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank ― 18 de enero (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered ― 19 de enero (PS5)

Another Code Recollection – 19 de enero (Switch)

Howl ― 23 de enero (PS5 y Xbox Series X|S)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes ― 24 de enero (PS5, PS5, Switch y PC)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy ― 25 de enero (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

TEKKEN 8 ― 26 de enero (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ― 26 de enero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)BlazBlue Entropy Effect ― January 31 (PC) Palworld ― date to be confirmed (PC)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink ― February 1 (PS5, PS4 and PC) Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash ― February 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch and PC)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ― 2 de febrero (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Persona 3 Reload ― February 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC)

Helldivers 2 ― February 8 (PS5 and PC)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 13 de febrero (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered ― 14 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Gunvolt Records Cychronicle ― 15 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

PlateUp! ― 15 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

Mario vs. Donkey Kong ― 16 de febrero (Switch)

Skull and Bones ― 16 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)

Last Epoch ― 21 de febrero (PC)

Terminator Dark Fate – Defiance ― 21 de febrero (PC)

Garden Life: A Cozy Life Simulator ― 22 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Nightingale ― 22 de febrero (PC)

Open Roads ― 22 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery of Serpentcoil Island ― 27 de febrero (Switch)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin ― 27 de febrero (PC)

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster ― 28 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake ― 28 de febrero (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ― February 29 (PS5)

The Outlast Trials ― 5 de marzo (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)

Homeworld 3 ― 8 de marzo (PC)

Unicorn Overlord ― 8 de marzo (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y Switch)

Outcast – A New Beginning ― 15 de marzo (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Alone in the Dark ― 20 de marzo (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 22 de marzo (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Princess Peach: Showtime ― 22 de marzo (Switch)

Rise of the Ronin ― 22 de marzo (PS5)

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered ― 22 de marzo (PS5)

South Park: Snow Day ― 26 de marzo (PS5, PS4, Switch y PC)

Muv-Luv y Muv-Luv Alternative ― 28 de marzo (Switch)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes ― 23 de abril (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU ― 23 de abril (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

SaGa Emerald Beyond ― 25 de abril (PS5, PS4, Switch y PC)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! ― 26 de abril (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Braid: Anniversary Edition ― 30 de abril (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape ― 4 de junio (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)Neverdark ― June 27 (PC)

Black Myth: Wukong ― 20 de agosto (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ― 9 de septiembre (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)



Ara: History Untold ― (PC)

ARK 2 ― (Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Avowed ― (Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Baby Steps ― (PS5 y PC)

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition ― (Por confirmar)

Blue Protocol – (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Cat Quest III – (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Clock Tower (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Concord ― (PS5 y PC)

Contra: Operation Galuga (Switch)

Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion (por confirmar)

DECAPOLICE (Switch)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS5 y Xbox Series X|S)

Dustborn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS5, PS4 y PC)

EA Sports FC Tactical (móviles)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Final Fantasy XIV (Xbox Series X|S)

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch)

Foamstars (PS5 y PS4)

Frostpunk 2 (PC)

GreedFall II: The Dying World (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Hades 2 (PC)

Hyper Light Breaker (PC)

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PS5, PS4, Switch y móviles)

Infestation: Origins (PC)

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Switch)

Killing Floor 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S y PC)

LITTLE NIGHTMARES III (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (Por confirmar)

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon (Switch)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Xbox Series X|S y PC)

MultiVersus (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)

Neva (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch y PC)

Octopath Traveler II (Xbox Series X|S)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remaster (Switch)

Penny’s Big Breakaway (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch y PC)

Planet of Lana (PS5, PS4 y Switch)

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (consolas por confirmar y PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Saga Emerald Beyond (Switch)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (PS5, PS4, Switch y PC)

Snow Bros. Wonderland (PS5, PS4, Switch y PC)

South Park: Snow Day (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Splatoon 3: Side Order (Switch)

SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories (PS5, PS4, Switch y PC)

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Star Wars Hunters (Switch y móviles)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game (consolas por confirmar y PC)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (consolas por confirmar y PC)

The Casting of Frank Stone (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

The First Descendant (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak (PS5, PS4, Switch y PC)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Xbox Series X|S)

The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch y PC)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC)

Towerborne (Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)

Windblown (PC)

World of Goo 2 (por confirmar)

Visions of Mana (PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC)Zenless Zone Zero (PC and mobile)

Now that you know what releases there will be this year, what are your most anticipated games of 2024 and why? Tell us in the comments.

