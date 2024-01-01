2024 is here and with it a new year full of video games. However, today we are not here to talk about the future, but about the past. This is the list of video games that celebrate special anniversaries during this new year.

A life dedicated to enjoying video games has surely made you enjoy all types of consoles. From Atari 2600, to SEGA consoles such as Master System, Mega Drive or Dreamcast, through the best-selling PS2 and much more to modern times dominated by Nintendo Switch, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Times move on and, let's be honest, we are getting older. In case you had any doubts, we are going to make it clear to you with an extremely nostalgic report. The video game industry is getting a little older in 2024 and with it the number of video games and sagas that have marked our lives.

And that is why we are here, because with so many names one can get lost. So we have come to collect in one list the video games that celebrate an anniversary in 2024but not just any birthday, but figures as compelling as they are special.

If you want to remember good times and feel a little older, here we leave you with the most popular games that turn 35, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 or 5 years throughout 2024. I'm sure there are a few names you might not expect.

Since there are cases of games that arrived a little later in Europe and other regions, in the vast majority of cases we have taken into account the Japanese release date of the games as it is the first. Let's go with the list:

All the video games that celebrate their anniversary in 2024

The most notable anniversaries of January

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter (PS1) – 25th anniversary Super Smash Bros. (N64) – 25th anniversary SimCity 3000 (PC) – 25th anniversary Silent Hill (PS1) – 25th anniversary Pokémon Rojo Fuego / Verde Hoja (GBA) – 20th anniversary Sonic Battle (GBA) – 20th anniversary Elebits (DS) – 15th anniversary Mirror's Edge (PC) – 15th anniversary The Lord of the Rings: Conquest (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary Skate 2 (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) – 5th anniversary Kingdom Hearts III (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary Resident Evil 2 remake (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary

The most notable anniversaries of February

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (MD) – 30th anniversary Beetle Adventure Racing (N64) – 25th anniversary Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance (PC) – 25th anniversary Super Street Fighter II Turbo (Arc) – 25th anniversary Mario Party (N64) 25th anniversary Final Fantasy VIII (PS1) – 25th anniversary R-Type Final (PS2) – 20th anniversary Finay Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (GCN) – 20th anniversary Metroid: Zero Mission (GB) – 20th anniversary Pro Evolution Soccer 3 – 20th anniversary Unreal II: The Awakening (Xbox) – 20th anniversary FEAR 2: Project Origin (Multi) – 15th anniversary Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon (NDS) – 15th anniversary Street Fighter IV (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride (DS) – 15th anniversary Killzone 2 (PS3) – 15th anniversary Rayman Legends (Multiplatform) – 10th anniversary Apex Legends (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary Metro Exodus (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary

March's Most Important Anniversaries

Phantasy Star II (MD) – 35th anniversary Elder Scrolls Arena (PC) – 30th anniversary Mega Man 6 (NES) – 30th anniversary Super Metroid (SNES) – 30th anniversary Pepsiman (PS1) – 25th anniversary The King of Fighters '98 (PS1 ) – 25th anniversary Pokémon Snap (N64) – 25th anniversary Monster Hunter (PS2) – 20th anniversary Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven (Xbox) – 20th anniversary Final Fantasy XI (PS2) – 20th anniversary Sonic Heroes (Multi) – 20th anniversary Far Cry (PC) – 20th anniversary Dark Souls 2 (Multiplatform) – 10th anniversary Devil May Cry 5 (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) – 5th anniversary

Monster Hunter celebrates its twentieth birthday in March corresponding to the arrival date in Japan of the first title in the saga. This experiment from Japan to take advantage of the PS2's online multiplayer has ended up being its most colossal best-selling saga in recent years.

Now, the Japanese company seeks to continue the franchise with Monster Hunter Wilds, a new installment that celebrates that 20th anniversary and will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in 2025.

The most notable anniversaries of April

Super Mario Land (GB) – 35th anniversary Final Fantasy VI (SNES) – 30th anniversary Team Fortress Classic (PC) – 25th anniversary Pokémon Stadium (N64) – 25th anniversary Manhunt (Xbox) – 20th anniversary Cuphead (Nintendo Switch) – 5th anniversary Katana Zero (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary Days Gone (PS4) – 5th anniversary

The most notable anniversaries of May

Golden Ax (Arc) – 35th anniversary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES) – 35th anniversary Jazz Jackrabbit (PC) – 30th anniversary Ape Escape (PS1) – 25th anniversary Mario vs. Donkey Kong (GBA) – 20th anniversary Outer Wilds (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary

It seems like a lie, but Golden Ax turns 35 years old in May and although we have not had a new installment for a long time, this past 2023 has given us one last great joy to the fans. SEGA has stepped up and is going to revive the saga.

The developer has returned with a good helping of nostalgia, announcing five reboots in development including Golden Ax, Shinobi, Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio and Streets of Rage. Great desire to play everyone!

The most notable anniversaries of June

Populous (PC) – 35th anniversary Jagged Alliance (PC) – 30th anniversary Donkey Kong '94 (GB) – 30th anniversary Persona 2 (PS1) – 25th anniversary Pokémon Pinball (GBC) – 25th anniversary Croc 2 (PS1) – 25th anniversary Driver (PS1) – 25th anniversary Descent 3 (PC) – 25th anniversary Counter-Strike (PC) – 25th anniversary Driver 3 (PS2/Xbox) – 20th anniversary Sonic Advance 3 (GBA) – 20th anniversary Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (GC) – 20th anniversary Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch) – 5th anniversary

The most notable anniversaries of July

Mega Man 2 (NES) – 35th anniversary Mother (NES/FAM) – 35th anniversary Darkstalkers (Arc) – 30th anniversary Mario Golf 64 N64) – 25th anniversary Tales of Symphonia (GCN) – 20th anniversary Crimson Tears (PS2) – 20th anniversary Little King's Story (Wii) – 15th anniversary Trine (PC) – 15th anniversary Wii Sports Resort (Wii) – 15th anniversary Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) – 5th anniversary

The most notable anniversaries of August

Earthworm Jim (MD) – 30th anniversary The King of Figters (Arc) – 30th anniversary Mother 2 (SNES) – 30th anniversary The Need for Speed ​​(3DO) – 30th anniversary Siphon Filter (PS1) – 25th anniversary Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver (PS1) – 25th anniversary Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (PS1/N64) – 25th anniversary Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun PC) – 25th anniversary Doom 3 (PC) – 20th anniversary Viewtiful Joe (PS2) – 20th anniversary Pikmin 2 (GCN) – 20th anniversary Wolfenstein (Multiplatform) 15th – anniversary Metroid Prime Trilogy (Wii) 15th – anniversary Dissidia Final Fantasy (PSP) – 15th anniversary Batman: Arkham Asylum (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary

The most notable anniversaries of September

Ducktales (NES) – 35th anniversary Mortal Kombat 2 (SNES) – 30th anniversary Sonic Adventure (DC) – 25th anniversary Soulcalibur (DC) – 25th anniversary Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (DC) – 25th anniversary Grand Theft Auto 2 (PS1) – 25th anniversary Pac-Man World (PS1) – 25th anniversary Fable (Xbox) – 20th anniversary The Sims 2 (PC) – 20th anniversary Pokémon Esmeralda (GBA) – 20th anniversary F-Zero GP Legend (GBA) – 20th anniversary Star Wars: Battlefront (Multiplatform) – 20th anniversary Katamari Damacy (PS2) – 20th anniversary Guitar Hero 5 (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary Colin McRae: Dirt 2 (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver (DS) – 15th anniversary Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story (DS) – 15th anniversary Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box (DS) – 15th anniversary Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (DS) – 15th anniversary Gears 5 (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary Sayonara Wild Hearts (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary

The most notable anniversaries of October

Prince of Persia (Apple) – 35th anniversary Sim City (Amiga/Mac) – 35th anniversary Sonic & Knuckles – 30th anniversary Killer Instinct (Arc) – 30th anniversary Doom II (PC) – 30th anniversary Jet Force Gemini (N64) – 25th anniversary Disciples: Sacred Lands (PC) – 25th Anniversary Pokémon Yellow (GBC) – 25th Anniversary Rayman 2: The Great Escape (PS1) – 25th Anniversary Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! (PS1) – 25th anniversary Age of Wonders (PC) – 25th anniversary Tony Hawk's Underground 2 (Multi) – 20th anniversary Mega Man Zero 3 (GBA) – 20th anniversary Paper Mario: The Millennial Gate (GCN) – 20th anniversary BloodRayne 2 ( PS2) – 20th anniversary Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (PS2) – 20th anniversary Dead or Alive Ultimate (Xbox) – 20th anniversary Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (PS2) – 20th anniversary Kirby & the Amazing Mirror (GBA) – 20th anniversary Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games – 15th anniversary Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (PS3) – 15th anniversary Bayonetta (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary Disco Elysium (PC) – 5th anniversary Return of the Obra Dinn (Multiplatform) – 5th anniversary

The most notable anniversaries of November

Warcraft: Orcs & Humans (PC) – 30th anniversary Donkey Kong Country (SNES) – 30th anniversary Donkey Kong 64 (N64) – 25th anniversary South Park Rally (PS1/N64) – 25th anniversary Unreal Tournament (PC) – 25th anniversary Medal of Honor (PS1) – 25th anniversary Chrono Cross (PS1) – 25th anniversary Pokémon Oro y Plata (GBC) – 25th anniversary Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (DC) – 25th anniversary Killzone (PS2) – 20th anniversary Halo 2 (Xbox) – 20th anniversary Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3 (PS2) – 20th anniversary Metroid Prime 2: Echoes (GC) – 20th anniversary Half-Life 2 (PC) – 20th anniversary Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (PS2) – 20th anniversary Metroid Prime Hunters (DS) – 20th anniversary Dragon Age: Origins (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary Need for Speed: Underground 2 (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary New Super Mario Bros Wii (Wii) – 15th anniversary Assassin's Creed II (Multiplatform) – 15th anniversary Left 4 Dead 2 (Multi) – 15th anniversary Death Stranding (PS4) – 5th anniversary

This month of November hits the heart very hard because it hits so many sticks. Warcraft original turns 30, a mythical Donkey Kong Country Also, shooters like Medal of Honor or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continue to mature not to mention other great masterpieces…

legends like Chrono Cross they are missed (at least we have Sea of ​​Stars), Half-Life 2 He is already 20 years old and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes equal. Will we see Metroid Prime 4 in 2024? It's already playing!

The most notable anniversaries of December

The Revenge of Shinobi (MD) – 35th anniversary Final Fight (Arcade) – 35th anniversary Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (NES) – 35th anniversary Batman: The Video Game – 35th anniversary Bonk's Adventure (TG16) – 35th anniversary Tekken (Arc) – 30th anniversary Wario's Woods (NES) – 30th anniversary The Legend of Dragoon (PS1) – 25th anniversary Shenmue (DC) – 25th anniversary Quake III Arena (PC) – 25th anniversary Mario Party 2 (Japan / N64) – 25th anniversary Gran Turismo 2 (PS1) – 25th anniversary Harvest Moon 64 (N64) – 25th anniversary Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories (GBA) – 20th anniversary Gran Turismo 4 (PS2) – 20th anniversary Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2 (GCN) – 20th anniversary Garry's Mod (PC) – 20th anniversary The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (DS) – 15th anniversary Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers (Wii) – 15th anniversary

As you have seen, there are many games and sagas that celebrate a special anniversary. Have you felt very old reading this list? In case you want to continue reviewing information for this year, you can always take a look at all the video games of 2024 with our calendar with all the releases for PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox Series X|S.

And if you want to review what 2023 has given us, here are the best Xbox Series Nintendo Switch games of 2023.